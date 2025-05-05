JD Vance's Wife Usha's Lethal Legs Can't Distract From Raging Divorce Rumors
Unlike some other MAGA ladies, Second Lady Usha Vance seldom shows skin in her outfits of choice. Consequently, it was a surprise when she showed off her gams at a recent Marine Corps event — even if she still didn't reveal much skin. Unfortunately, while Usha might have thought that wearing something out of her comfort zone may have gotten folks' attention online, it wasn't enough to distract from all the signs that her marriage to JD Vance is in trouble.
On May 2, 2025 in Washington, D.C., JD was the guest of honor at the United States Marines' Evening Parade. For the special occasion, Usha wore a simple navy blue shirt dress, which she paired with tan strappy sandals. The dress' hem fell below Usha's knees, but its front slit opened a bit to reveal more of her legs than she typically opts for. JD posted a series of photos, including one of him walking alongside Usha as she showed off her legs, to X.
Usha and I were honored to attend the Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington this weekend.
Semper Fi!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iYPpPU1KEb
— Vice President JD Vance (@VP) May 4, 2025
"Usha and I were honored to attend the Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington this weekend," he wrote in the caption, ending it with "Semper Fi!" as a nod to his own time in the Marine Corps. Unfortunately, one video of the couple at the event shows JD doing what he often does: ignoring Usha and focusing more on being in the spotlight. And, this doesn't bode well for the whispers about their marriage.
JD and Usha Vance's body language often suggests trouble in paradise
Since Usha Vance turned heads in a skin-baring dress for the Vice President's dinner back in January, she hasn't stepped out too much with her fashion choices. Still, her slightly-bolder-than-usual fashion statement didn't draw attention away from the rampant divorce rumors about her and JD Vance. One video of Usha and JD at the event seemed to corroborate buzz about a potential split. In the video on X, which shows the couple entering the event as their names are announced, JD repeatedly gestures toward the crowd as he and Usha walk hand in hand. Yet, he seems more focused on the audience than his wife and never appears to look at her.
BREAKING 🚨 Vice President JD Vance attend the United States Marine Corps evening parade as the guests of honor ❤️
AMERICA IS BACK 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SIoxePD3u8
— MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 3, 2025
It is possible that the Vances' awkwardness in public settings is due to the fact that they're relatively new to being in the public eye — especially to this degree. Even so, in the wake of their seemingly tense behavior on their trip to India, it may be best for the couple to err on the side of appearing to be on good terms when they're in front of the camera.