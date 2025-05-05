JD Vance's Wife Usha's Lethal Legs Can't Distract From Raging Divorce Rumors

Unlike some other MAGA ladies, Second Lady Usha Vance seldom shows skin in her outfits of choice. Consequently, it was a surprise when she showed off her gams at a recent Marine Corps event — even if she still didn't reveal much skin. Unfortunately, while Usha might have thought that wearing something out of her comfort zone may have gotten folks' attention online, it wasn't enough to distract from all the signs that her marriage to JD Vance is in trouble.

On May 2, 2025 in Washington, D.C., JD was the guest of honor at the United States Marines' Evening Parade. For the special occasion, Usha wore a simple navy blue shirt dress, which she paired with tan strappy sandals. The dress' hem fell below Usha's knees, but its front slit opened a bit to reveal more of her legs than she typically opts for. JD posted a series of photos, including one of him walking alongside Usha as she showed off her legs, to X.

Usha and I were honored to attend the Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington this weekend. Semper Fi!🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/iYPpPU1KEb — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) May 4, 2025

"Usha and I were honored to attend the Evening Parade at Marine Barracks Washington this weekend," he wrote in the caption, ending it with "Semper Fi!" as a nod to his own time in the Marine Corps. Unfortunately, one video of the couple at the event shows JD doing what he often does: ignoring Usha and focusing more on being in the spotlight. And, this doesn't bode well for the whispers about their marriage.

