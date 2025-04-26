Donald Trump's Rude Suit Choice For Pope's Funeral Proves His Vanity Will Always Have The Last Word

Donald Trump loves to be the center of attention, no matter the occasion. So, it's no surprise that his ever-expanding ego wasn't dampened even by the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26. Donald ensured he stood out from the crowd of world leaders and dignitaries attending the Mass in St. Peter's Square by marching to the beat of his own drum and wearing one of his usual boxy, ill-fitting blue suits in contrast to his fellow attendees' black suits and dresses.

A scowling Donald looked like he would rather be anywhere other than the Italian capital as he sat slumped next to his wife who was clad in a black coat and face veil. Melania Trump even managed to ditch the sunglasses for once. The rare sighting of the couple together may put the Donald and Melania split rumors to rest — or not, given their body language and scowling expressions.

Donald came under fire for his funeral attire, with detractors flooding social media to criticize the leader of the free world for his rudeness and lack of respect. "According to the dress code required by Vatican officials for Pope Francis' funeral, men were required to wear a dark suit, along with a long black tie. Trump shows up in blue," one wrote on X. "Trump's blue suit at Pope Francis' funeral shows his blatant disrespect for tradition and the occasion. Everyone else followed the Vatican's dress code, but he had to stand out. Classless as always," another commented.

