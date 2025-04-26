Donald Trump's Rude Suit Choice For Pope's Funeral Proves His Vanity Will Always Have The Last Word
Donald Trump loves to be the center of attention, no matter the occasion. So, it's no surprise that his ever-expanding ego wasn't dampened even by the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26. Donald ensured he stood out from the crowd of world leaders and dignitaries attending the Mass in St. Peter's Square by marching to the beat of his own drum and wearing one of his usual boxy, ill-fitting blue suits in contrast to his fellow attendees' black suits and dresses.
A scowling Donald looked like he would rather be anywhere other than the Italian capital as he sat slumped next to his wife who was clad in a black coat and face veil. Melania Trump even managed to ditch the sunglasses for once. The rare sighting of the couple together may put the Donald and Melania split rumors to rest — or not, given their body language and scowling expressions.
Donald came under fire for his funeral attire, with detractors flooding social media to criticize the leader of the free world for his rudeness and lack of respect. "According to the dress code required by Vatican officials for Pope Francis' funeral, men were required to wear a dark suit, along with a long black tie. Trump shows up in blue," one wrote on X. "Trump's blue suit at Pope Francis' funeral shows his blatant disrespect for tradition and the occasion. Everyone else followed the Vatican's dress code, but he had to stand out. Classless as always," another commented.
Trump under fire for funeral attire
Donald Trump's refusal to dress in black for Pope Francis' funeral led to accusations of him being ill-mannered and crass. The pre-internment Mass was filled with reigning monarchs, heads of state, and dignitaries from around the world, all of whom managed to put their egos and vanity aside and toe the Catholic line, regardless of their own religion or faith — resulting in Trump standing out like a sore thumb, which, let's face it, was probably his intention all along.
Pope Francis, the first Jesuit leader of the Catholic Church, died on April 21 at age 88. He had been released from hospital just weeks earlier following an extended treatment for double pneumonia. William, Prince of Wales, France's President Emmanuel Macron, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer were among the many VIPs gathered in St. Peter's Square to pay their last respects. Many attendees shared heartfelt and touching messages of condolence following the news of Francis' death. King Charles III, who was unable to attend the service in person, praised the pontiff for his "compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others."
In contrast, Trump managed a one-liner, complete with exclamation marks. "Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!" he posted on Truth Social.