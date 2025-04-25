Melania Trump's Sunglasses Can't Distract From Her Bedhead In Latest Sloppy Look

There's more proof that Melania Trump has entered her IDGAF era, as she looked unconcerned with her appearance in front of the White House on April 25, 2025. Donald Trump spoke to reporters on the White House lawn before the first couple boarded the Marine One helicopter to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. Melania stood to the side as POTUS spoke, and she wore a cream-colored Dolce & Gabbana trench coat with a pair of large black sunglasses that mostly obscured her face.

Advertisement

The D&G jacket was trendy, but what stood out most about the first lady's appearance that morning was her unkempt hair. Melania had a distracted look on her face as she waited to board Marine One, and her hair already looked as if it had been jostled by the wind from the helicopter blades, which were not even on yet. As Donald addressed reporters, Melania wore a checked-out look on her face, and it seemed as though she had put no effort into her hair, which was in loose curls but extremely frizzy. Onlookers caught a clear view of just how sloppy Melania's hair looked as she and Donald walked toward the helicopter, and he put an arm around her waist.

The slippage in effort Melania dedicated to her style had been evident a few weeks before her bad hair day blunder. At the 112th First Lady's Luncheon on April 2, 2025, Melania's outfit was one-upped by Usha Vance. Usha wore a pink embroidered dress while Melania wore a sleek ivory white Christian Dior pantsuit for the occasion. Online stylist sticklers pointed out that Melania wore the same pantsuit at the 2018 State of the Union. She had accumulated multiple fashion missteps that same month.

Advertisement