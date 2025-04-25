Melania Trump's Sunglasses Can't Distract From Her Bedhead In Latest Sloppy Look
There's more proof that Melania Trump has entered her IDGAF era, as she looked unconcerned with her appearance in front of the White House on April 25, 2025. Donald Trump spoke to reporters on the White House lawn before the first couple boarded the Marine One helicopter to attend the funeral of Pope Francis. Melania stood to the side as POTUS spoke, and she wore a cream-colored Dolce & Gabbana trench coat with a pair of large black sunglasses that mostly obscured her face.
The D&G jacket was trendy, but what stood out most about the first lady's appearance that morning was her unkempt hair. Melania had a distracted look on her face as she waited to board Marine One, and her hair already looked as if it had been jostled by the wind from the helicopter blades, which were not even on yet. As Donald addressed reporters, Melania wore a checked-out look on her face, and it seemed as though she had put no effort into her hair, which was in loose curls but extremely frizzy. Onlookers caught a clear view of just how sloppy Melania's hair looked as she and Donald walked toward the helicopter, and he put an arm around her waist.
The slippage in effort Melania dedicated to her style had been evident a few weeks before her bad hair day blunder. At the 112th First Lady's Luncheon on April 2, 2025, Melania's outfit was one-upped by Usha Vance. Usha wore a pink embroidered dress while Melania wore a sleek ivory white Christian Dior pantsuit for the occasion. Online stylist sticklers pointed out that Melania wore the same pantsuit at the 2018 State of the Union. She had accumulated multiple fashion missteps that same month.
Melania Trump does not seem to put thought into her fashion choices
While co-hosting the Women of Courage awards on April 1, 2025, Melania Trump rocked a leopard-print calfskin coat from designer Milly Park. The attention-grabbing piece that cost $11,000 looked more appropriate for the nightclub than the event. FLOTUS was unmistakably stylish in the leopard-print number, and her hair and makeup were on point, but her lack of effort showed in planning. It was as if she grabbed the jacket without giving any thought to what the occasion was. The Women of Courage awards are an annual event held around International Women's Day and meant to honor women who "have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength ... often at great personal risk and sacrifice." It was a spicy fashion choice for a serious occasion.
The lack of effort was evident in the previous month as well, as Melania hinted she had given up by wearing an ill-placed fashion accessory when she attended Donald Trump's congressional address. She wore a gray tweed jacket from one of her favorite designers, Christian Dior, along with a matching gray pencil skirt. It was the finishing touches on this ensemble that made it stand out. Melania completed the look with a matching large scarf that hung down the front of the jacket, and instead of letting it hang loosely, she tucked it into the black belt of the blazer. It was as if the former model wanted to add her own flair to the outfit, but gave up halfway through and did not know what to do with the clunky accessory. People on X, formerly Twitter, noted Melania's lack of interest. "Her scowl matches the warmth of her military garb," one tweeted.