JD Vance's Wife Usha One-Ups Melania Trump As The First Lady's Fashion Game Slips
Usha Vance, the wife of JD Vance, has been stepping up her fashion game with her husband in office, while Melania Trump's style has seemingly slipped during Donald Trump's second term. This was on display when the two women attended the 112th First Lady's Luncheon on April 2, where Usha opted for a more daring outfit than Melania. Both women delivered speeches to the crowd in attendance. The first lady sported an ivory pantsuit with a pale pink blouse underneath. On the surface, this was a sharp ensemble — if not a little boring — but keen-eyed fashion hounds noticed that the first lady had worn the same Christian Dior suit when her husband delivered the State of the Union in January 2018.
First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance at the 112th First Lady's Luncheon today 🤍 pic.twitter.com/NuUNhKIHQn
— FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 3, 2025
Melania's luncheon wardrobe was stylish, but safe, while Usha's was statement-making. The second lady wore an attention-grabbing bright pink embroidered dress with a high neck and short sleeves. Users on X, formerly Twitter, gushed over the fashion choice. "Usha in fuschia," one wrote, adding a heart emoji.
Only a day prior to the luncheon with Usha, Melania had people buzzing when she rocked an animal-print look while speaking at the Women of Courage Award event on April 1. The former model chose an $11,000 leopard-print calfskin jacket from designer Milly Park for the occasion. As photos of Melania in the leopard-print jacket were shared on social media, multiple online fashionistas trashed the look. Several pointed out that the bold animal print was also preferred by ladies of the night. Melania was also bashed for going over the top with fake tanning, as the hue of her skin matched the dark portions of her jacket. Meanwhile, Usha's looks as second lady have gained almost universal praise.
Usha Vance upstaged Melania Trump during the inauguration festivities
On January 18, Usha Vance wore a skin-baring black dress at the Vice President's Dinner. The elegant gown Usha selected for JD Vance's event was custom-designed by Oscar de la Renta. The form-fitting piece hugged her hips and featured a sweetheart neckline that tastefully displayed some skin. The gown was also embellished with three floral accents. Photos of the second lady attending the Vice President's Dinner in the chic dress were shared by the Oscar de la Renta Instagram account. Besides political bickering, the comment section was filled with people gushing over Usha's outfit. "Usha is a wonderful and accomplished woman who exudes style and grace," one Instagram user wrote. "She is exquisite. Beauty, grace, intelligence," another added.
In the days that followed, the contrast between Usha and Melania Trump's style sensibilities was on display. Melania was among the worst-dressed at Donald Trump's inauguration, while Usha earned near-universal praise. At the Inaugural Ball on January 20, Melania wore a strapless white gown with a geometric black design down the front. It was a tasteful look, but it was upstaged by Usha, who looked breathtaking in a shimmering blue gown from designer Reem Acra. Once again, a designer took to Instagram to proudly showcase the lawyer in their work. "This stunning linear sapphire dégradé gown features intricate paillette embroidery and a delicate Chantilly lace underlay," Acra wrote in the caption of a post with a photo of Usha in the dress. The replies were littered with compliments for how well Usha pulled off the daring ensemble. "Best dressed the entire inauguration!" one Instagram user commented. That sentiment seemed to be the consensus among amateur fashion critics.