JD Vance's Wife Usha One-Ups Melania Trump As The First Lady's Fashion Game Slips

Usha Vance, the wife of JD Vance, has been stepping up her fashion game with her husband in office, while Melania Trump's style has seemingly slipped during Donald Trump's second term. This was on display when the two women attended the 112th First Lady's Luncheon on April 2, where Usha opted for a more daring outfit than Melania. Both women delivered speeches to the crowd in attendance. The first lady sported an ivory pantsuit with a pale pink blouse underneath. On the surface, this was a sharp ensemble — if not a little boring — but keen-eyed fashion hounds noticed that the first lady had worn the same Christian Dior suit when her husband delivered the State of the Union in January 2018.

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance at the 112th First Lady's Luncheon today 🤍🩷 pic.twitter.com/NuUNhKIHQn — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) April 3, 2025

Melania's luncheon wardrobe was stylish, but safe, while Usha's was statement-making. The second lady wore an attention-grabbing bright pink embroidered dress with a high neck and short sleeves. Users on X, formerly Twitter, gushed over the fashion choice. "Usha in fuschia," one wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Only a day prior to the luncheon with Usha, Melania had people buzzing when she rocked an animal-print look while speaking at the Women of Courage Award event on April 1. The former model chose an $11,000 leopard-print calfskin jacket from designer Milly Park for the occasion. As photos of Melania in the leopard-print jacket were shared on social media, multiple online fashionistas trashed the look. Several pointed out that the bold animal print was also preferred by ladies of the night. Melania was also bashed for going over the top with fake tanning, as the hue of her skin matched the dark portions of her jacket. Meanwhile, Usha's looks as second lady have gained almost universal praise.