Usha Vance Dons Daring Outfit That Looks Ripped From Meghan Markle's Closet

The second lady is either very committed to showing off her shoulders or she simply does not want to learn from some of her past fashion mistakes. On Election Night 2024, Usha Vance took the stage with her husband after Donald Trump and JD Vance's victory and wore a very similar-looking black dress that also showed off a little too much skin, though at least that time she styled it with a large chain necklace so her upper half did not look quite so naked. Like Meghan Markle, it appears that Usha loves to use every formal occasion to see how much skin she can bare publicly.

But we would be remiss to say that her black dress and bare shoulders combo have not gotten some good reviews. When the second lady appeared with JD at the vice president's dinner ahead of the inauguration, Usha wore a black Oscar de la Renta dress, with the designer acknowledging the stunning creation on X, formerly known as Twitter, writing, "Incoming Second Lady, Usha Vance, wears a custom noir velvet gown with asymmetric floral accents and a sweetheart neckline for the Vice President's Dinner." Even we have to admit that her shoulders looked better with the sleek look that complimented her husband's black tuxedo. Social media was on their side, too, with one user posting, "What a handsome couple. Usha is stunning in that gown!" Still, we hope Usha sticks to shoulders, because we don't know if we can handle her moving on to Meghan's other favorite fashion faux pas -– the inappropriate dress slit.