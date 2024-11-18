Meghan Markle's Worst Outfits Of 2024, Ranked

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, didn't have an easy time during her years in The Firm. So, it's no surprise she ditched the pantyhose, hung up the jaunty hats, and let her hair down following Megxit in March 2020. It didn't take long for her to regain her mojo, reclaim her wardrobe, and pick her own outfits once again. And there's no escaping how much Meghan's style has changed since leaving the royal family — sometimes for the better, other times? Not so much.

There are an insufferable number of strict rules the royal family has to follow. Aristocrats are taught to sit, talk, walk, and even wave in specific ways, abide by antiquated protocols for interacting with the public, and, of course, adhere to meticulous style standards.

As an actor, Meghan was used to dressing to impress. She was a red carpet regular with a stable of stylists, ensuring she never put a fashionable foot wrong. But after becoming engaged to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, royal dress codes dictated what Meghan could and couldn't wear. And if she dared step out of line, the stuffy aristocracy and British tabloids pounced. However, Meghan can now flaunt her shoulders and flash some thigh without fear of repercussions. That's not to say she always hits the right note, though. From a zebra print cut-out fail to a frame-swamping coat to a frumpy floral cape, we're ranking Meghan's worst outfits of 2024.