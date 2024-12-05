Meghan Markle Defies Royal Standards In Daring Strapless Black Dress

Meghan Markle has undergone a style change since leaving the royal family, and that was on display as she showed off a daring look in a stunning black dress. On December 4, the Duchess of Sussex attended the Paley Honors Fall Gala, where her good friend Tyler Perry was being honored with the Paley Honors Award. Prior to the event, Meghan walked the red carpet and shared a hug with Perry — Prince Harry was not in attendance. During that exchange, onlookers were given an eyeful of the "Suits" alum in a black gown that probably would have been viewed with disfavor when she and Harry were still part of the royal family.

Leon Bennett/Getty

Meghan rocked a strapless Oscar de la Renta dress that had a low sweetheart neckline. The piece showed off ample skin, as it was also backless and had a high slit up the front of the skirt that showcased Meghan's legs as she walked. She completed the look with a pair of thin-strapped matching black heels and accessorized with a Logan Hollowell diamond tennis necklace. Fans heaped praise on the former actor for looking great in the strapless number. "Warning Royalists and royal experts will be triggered," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote about the outfit that defied royal traditions.

The scintillating Paley Honors gown came only a month after Meghan wore a skin-baring outfit to an event sans Harry. That was for the launch of Highbrow Hippie, and Meghan opted for a strapless dress there as well. "Now that Meghan is no longer restricted by royal protocol, she doesn't have to watch her necklines or her hemlines," fashion editor Amber Graafland told The Sun in October. At that time, Meghan had caused a stir with an even more revealing dress.