Meghan Markle Reimagines One Of Her Skin-Baring Looks To Be Even More Scandalous

No train, who this?! Meghan Markle arrived at the Children's Hospital LA Gala on October 5, 2024, red carpet ready, sporting a recycled version of her famous 2021 Carolina Herrera gown. While she left the plunging neckline intact, she opted to forego the billowy train, allowing the bottom half of the dress to hug her very own caboose. Think: body con, but make it classy!

As one can imagine, the new look caused quite the commotion — and perhaps that was her intent all along. "Oh my goodness, the work they do at Children's Hospital L.A. is otherworldy, and I think from my standpoint as a mother, no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this, but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital L.A.," Meghan gushed during an interview at the gala. "So I'm just grateful for everything they do. Happy to be here to support," she added. Yet another one of Meghan's most stunning fashion moments! Alexa, play "The Lady In Red."