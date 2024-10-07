Meghan Markle Reimagines One Of Her Skin-Baring Looks To Be Even More Scandalous
No suits here! In October 2021, still fresh off her high-profile exit from royal duties (a move the public quickly dubbed "Megxit"), fashion icon Meghan Markle sent tongues wagging when she arrived at the 2021 Salute to Freedom gala in a fire-engine-red evening gown with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination. The red hot number, designed by esteemed fashion designer Carolina Herrera and adorned with a larger-than-life train attached at the waist, was a far cry from the buttoned-up looks the Duchess of Sussex was required to wear during her time as a working royal and really served as turning point, illustrating just how her style has changed since leaving the royal family. No neutral colors here, y'all.
But as it turns out, the former "Suits" actor wasn't done with the silky red number just yet. In a very non-royal move, the Duchess re-wore the dress — with alterations — giving the revealing look that much more attention.
Meghan Markle's dress got a form-fitting makeover
No train, who this?! Meghan Markle arrived at the Children's Hospital LA Gala on October 5, 2024, red carpet ready, sporting a recycled version of her famous 2021 Carolina Herrera gown. While she left the plunging neckline intact, she opted to forego the billowy train, allowing the bottom half of the dress to hug her very own caboose. Think: body con, but make it classy!
As one can imagine, the new look caused quite the commotion — and perhaps that was her intent all along. "Oh my goodness, the work they do at Children's Hospital L.A. is otherworldy, and I think from my standpoint as a mother, no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this, but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital L.A.," Meghan gushed during an interview at the gala. "So I'm just grateful for everything they do. Happy to be here to support," she added. Yet another one of Meghan's most stunning fashion moments! Alexa, play "The Lady In Red."