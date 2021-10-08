How Meghan Markle Once Again Cemented Her Status As A Fashion Icon

Meghan Markle's fashion sense has been a topic of conversation for years — even before she became the Duchess of Sussex. Fashion has always been important to the former "Suits" actor, who once had a lifestyle blog called The Tig, according to Cosmopolitan. As Meghan has evolved from a Hollywood celebrity to a member of the royal family (and back again), she has embraced the changes that have come along with her given roles, and she has worked to make them her very own. Over the past few years, all eyes have been on Meghan's outfit choices and her accessories, as she has paved the way for a modern duchess living in the real world. And, not unlike her sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Meghan has influenced the masses, selling out various dresses, coats, and shoes whenever people find out what (or who) she's wearing.

Meghan has also taken cues from her husband's late mother, Princess Diana, and has not only chosen to wear pieces that resemble looks that Diana previously stepped out in, but Meghan has even complimented her own looks with some of the Princess of Wales' accessories, such as pieces from her jewelry collection.

During her trip to New York City in September, it seems that Meghan has — once again – cemented her status as a fashion icon, and she did so with a little inspiration from Princess Di. Read on to learn more.