Meghan Markle Dons Skin-Bearing Outfit As Prince Harry Is Nowhere In Sight (Trouble In Paradise?)
When the Duke is away the Dutchess will play ... in a barely there all-black get-up, that is! On the evening of November 14, Meghan Markle once again solidified her status as a fashion icon when she painted the town
red a super chic shade of black as she popped up at a launch party for Highbrow Hippie launch, a brand that she is both personally and professionally invested in. "Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that," Markle gushed to InStyle ahead of the event about her friendship with the brand's co-founder Kadi Lee as well as her own involvement in the budding biz. "I am so proud to invest in her as a friend and as a female founder."
As reported by Page Six, Markle arrived at the event with her longtime pals and the best dream team a gal could ask for: high-profile hairstylist Serge Normant and makeup guru Daniel Martin. At one point, one of the launch partygoers captured the former working royal really letting her hair down as she clapped and danced along to a gospel choir performing their rendition of "Higher and Higher."
This isn't the first time Meghan Markle's been out on the town solo
While Meghan Markle appeared to be having the time of her life on November 14, her famous royal hubby was notably missing in action. This marks yet another event that she has shown up sans Prince Harry, prompting many to wonder if there is indeed trouble in their American Riviera Orchard paradise. In October 2024, the Duchess of Sussex attended the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles solo while donning a barely-there red-hot Carolina Herrera gown, reimagined from her own closet. But that's not all. On October 2, she also attended the #HalfTheStory event with no sight of the prince anywhere.
While many might speculate that all of the couple's time apart is a recipe for disaster, it's entirely possible Prince Harry is merely taking one for the team and staying at home to care for their young children, Archie and Lilibet. In March 2024, while participating on a panel in honor of International Women's Day, Meghan opened up about how lucky she was to have such an "incredible partner." She added, "My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and my family" (via People). While some might be quick to file this one under odd things about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship, we're just going to chalk it up as everyday parenting woes... for now, anyway.