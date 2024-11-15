Meghan Markle Dons Skin-Bearing Outfit As Prince Harry Is Nowhere In Sight (Trouble In Paradise?)

When the Duke is away the Dutchess will play ... in a barely there all-black get-up, that is! On the evening of November 14, Meghan Markle once again solidified her status as a fashion icon when she painted the town red a super chic shade of black as she popped up at a launch party for Highbrow Hippie launch, a brand that she is both personally and professionally invested in. "Kadi has a mastery of hair health, and her Highbrow Hippie collection is a perfect reflection of that," Markle gushed to InStyle ahead of the event about her friendship with the brand's co-founder Kadi Lee as well as her own involvement in the budding biz. "I am so proud to invest in her as a friend and as a female founder."

As reported by Page Six, Markle arrived at the event with her longtime pals and the best dream team a gal could ask for: high-profile hairstylist Serge Normant and makeup guru Daniel Martin. At one point, one of the launch partygoers captured the former working royal really letting her hair down as she clapped and danced along to a gospel choir performing their rendition of "Higher and Higher."