Meghan Markle's Daring Slit Dress Takes Inappropriate To The Next Level
Meghan Markle was expected to follow certain fashion rules as a royal, and now that she doesn't have to worry about snooty in-laws looking down their noses at her if she shows a little too much leg or décolletage, some of her outfit choices are upsetting royalists. An example is the Johanna Ortiz dress she wore when she and Prince Harry traipsed off to Colombia for a pseudo-royal tour.
Some critics weren't happy about the freelance royals' trip to begin with, but at least Meghan didn't cosplay as Kate Middleton in garments with buttons, buttons everywhere — unless you count her navy Veronica Beard vest. It was one of the three outfit changes she made on the same day she wore the patterned Johanna Ortiz gown that her haters found unbefitting of a former working royal.
Meghan's dress would have been an excellent choice for a red carpet. Its shades of pink, burgundy, and maroon were flattering on the "Suits" star and the woven fabric had a luxe appearance. Ortiz is a Colombian designer, so the garment was also a thoughtful choice. But with thin shoulder straps, a cutout detail on the bodice, and a long front slit, it left a lot of skin exposed, so there was a lot of social media chatter about it being a poor choice for the event.
Maybe Meghan Markle was just venting
Meghan Markle was attending a performance at the National Center for the Arts in Bogotá when she sported her divisive dress. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given prime front-row seating, so the view of Meghan's legs wasn't blocked when she crossed them. This bared her knee and a bit of thigh, which incited some pearl-clutching. "She simply doesn't know how to read a room about clothing styles and what's appropriate," one critic tweeted. "That slit is too high especially how she crosses her legs."
Other commenters observed that Meghan's embrace of a certain silhouette is getting a bit repetitive. "Yick! That horrid dress style with the front slit and cutout. She must love it, to have it in multiple colors/patterns," read one tweet. Meghan previously wore the same Johanna Ortiz dress in gold to Ms. Foundation's 2023 Women of Vision Awards. She rocked another iteration of it in zebra print on her Nigerian tour, but it was a different inappropriate outfit that really aggravated the Meghanophobes during that sartorial spectacle.
Perhaps Meghan saw what the weather was going to be like in Colombia and decided to pack another version of the dress because it would keep her cool. While on stage at the Municipal Theatre, she got so hot that she left her seat and moved a floor fan so that it was facing her. The dress' vented design probably would have been much appreciated in that situation.