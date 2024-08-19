Meghan Markle's Daring Slit Dress Takes Inappropriate To The Next Level

Meghan Markle was expected to follow certain fashion rules as a royal, and now that she doesn't have to worry about snooty in-laws looking down their noses at her if she shows a little too much leg or décolletage, some of her outfit choices are upsetting royalists. An example is the Johanna Ortiz dress she wore when she and Prince Harry traipsed off to Colombia for a pseudo-royal tour.

Some critics weren't happy about the freelance royals' trip to begin with, but at least Meghan didn't cosplay as Kate Middleton in garments with buttons, buttons everywhere — unless you count her navy Veronica Beard vest. It was one of the three outfit changes she made on the same day she wore the patterned Johanna Ortiz gown that her haters found unbefitting of a former working royal.

Meghan's dress would have been an excellent choice for a red carpet. Its shades of pink, burgundy, and maroon were flattering on the "Suits" star and the woven fabric had a luxe appearance. Ortiz is a Colombian designer, so the garment was also a thoughtful choice. But with thin shoulder straps, a cutout detail on the bodice, and a long front slit, it left a lot of skin exposed, so there was a lot of social media chatter about it being a poor choice for the event.