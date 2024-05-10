Meghan Markle Dons Her Most Inappropriate Outfit Yet On Nigeria Trip

Over the years, Meghan Markle has been caught in some inappropriate outfits. But the Duchess of Sussex's latest look has many believing it's one of her biggest blunders yet.

Prince Harry and Meghan were invited by Britain's Chief of Defense Staff to speak with the people of Nigeria on a 3-day excursion. The trip kicked off on May 10 as the royals spoke at a mental health summit. Harry shared at the summit, "Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health. So therefore, you have to look after yourself to be able to look after other people." The trip is the first international tour the couple has taken since stepping down from their royal duties, so it has garnered some attention. However, a lot of the focus has been on Meghan's choice of attire on the first day of the trip.

For the first day of events, Meghan chose to wear a nude maxi dress. She paired the look with a gold rounded necklace and gold bangles with some sandals. It sounds like your typical summer trip outfit, but the back of the dress is what has people up in arms. The dress was backless, up until about halfway on her back. The look only had a small measure of fabric running down the middle, showing off the majority of her back. Because it showed some skin, people found it to be Meghan's most inappropriate look yet.