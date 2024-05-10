Meghan Markle Dons Her Most Inappropriate Outfit Yet On Nigeria Trip
Over the years, Meghan Markle has been caught in some inappropriate outfits. But the Duchess of Sussex's latest look has many believing it's one of her biggest blunders yet.
Prince Harry and Meghan were invited by Britain's Chief of Defense Staff to speak with the people of Nigeria on a 3-day excursion. The trip kicked off on May 10 as the royals spoke at a mental health summit. Harry shared at the summit, "Every single person in this room, the youngest, the oldest, every single person has mental health. So therefore, you have to look after yourself to be able to look after other people." The trip is the first international tour the couple has taken since stepping down from their royal duties, so it has garnered some attention. However, a lot of the focus has been on Meghan's choice of attire on the first day of the trip.
For the first day of events, Meghan chose to wear a nude maxi dress. She paired the look with a gold rounded necklace and gold bangles with some sandals. It sounds like your typical summer trip outfit, but the back of the dress is what has people up in arms. The dress was backless, up until about halfway on her back. The look only had a small measure of fabric running down the middle, showing off the majority of her back. Because it showed some skin, people found it to be Meghan's most inappropriate look yet.
People had something to say about Meghan Markle's backless look
The backless dress isn't one of Meghan Markle's best looks ever. It may not seem too bad to some, but many felt that the Duchess of Sussex should have respected the Nigerian culture and its tendency to lean on the more conservative side when it comes to clothing. A travel site for Nigeria says traditional Western clothing is typically acceptable, but "modesty is generally valued," when visiting the African country. Meghan's backless dress didn't seem to hit that conservative element, which upset online users. One person wrote, "Nigeria is a diverse nation with a significant Muslim population, especially in the northern regions, where modesty in clothing is highly valued. The criticism of Meghan's dress primarily focused on the perception that it was disrespectful to the local customs and values."
Not only was Meghan's outfit deemed inappropriate for the Nigerian culture, but also for a royal. Now, the Duchess of Sussex is no longer technically a working royal, but she still faces criticism as if she were. One person wrote, "A member of the Royal family would NEVER wear a backless dress." Comment after comment, people had something to say about Meghan's look. Another person tweeted, "So inappropriate and disrespectful. Plus, the hem [is] too long and dragging on the ground." With how much backlash she received for the outfit, it's like Meghan has become one of the most hated celebs on the internet, who can never catch a break.