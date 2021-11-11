Meghan Markle Absolutely Stuns In Her Best Look Ever

Meghan Markle has always been #FashionGoals — even while slaying corporate wear as lawyer Rachel Zane in "Suits." The Duchess of Sussex has gained a loyal following of up-and-coming fashionistas with her classic, understated looks and her effortless style. So, when she rocked up wearing a killer outfit for a military veterans event, people sat up and noticed. Yet, Meghan dutifully played the role of a besotted wife when she spoke to the media at the Salute to Freedom Gala at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum in New York.

In a Twitter clip of Harry and Meghan on the red carpet, one reporter asked, "Meghan are you proud of your husband?" Like the star that she is, the duchess peeked over her shoulder and delivered the message loud and clear. "I'm always proud of him," she coyly assured the crowd. It seems as if the flames of their royal marriage are still smoking hot, post-Megxit and two children.

As for Harry, he waxed lyrical about the way Americans treat their war veterans at the gala. Per the Mirror, he stated, "I've lived in the US for close to two years now. I have to say, witnessing your support for all those that put themselves in harm's way in defence of our freedoms and liberties — it's remarkable and hugely respected." Harry continued, "It reminds me of the deep reverence us Brits have for our military as well." Speaking about reverence, Meghan's bombshell dress had us bowing down.