Why Did Prince Harry Already Plan His Next Trip To New York?

Prince Harry's not done with New York even though he just visited the city in late September.

During the week of September 20, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle visited the Big Apple in a whirlwind trip that served a dual purpose. The main focus of the New York trip was the Global Citizen Live at the Great Lawn in Central Park. They threw their weight behind an ever-growing demand for pharmaceutical giants and world leaders to make the vaccine available to countries who cannot otherwise afford it, per Harper's Bazaar. In an impassioned joint speech, Meghan said, "Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine ..." Harry concluded the speech, "My wife and I believe that where you're born should not dictate your ability to survive."

Not only did they do some charity work last trip, but it seems as if the duo were also collecting some footage for the long-awaited behind-the-scenes documentary about their life. Per Page Six, the Duke of Sussex could often be spotted wearing a mic as they toured the city. They even popped in at the restaurant Melba's in Harlem where he warmly embraced owner Melba Wilson while wearing a wire. According to the outlet, Meghan wore thick coats, despite the warmer New York weather, which could potentially easily conceal hidden mics. Now, the Daily Mail reports that Harry may be returning. Here's why, and the reason he won't stay for long.