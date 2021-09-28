Why Did Prince Harry Already Plan His Next Trip To New York?
Prince Harry's not done with New York even though he just visited the city in late September.
During the week of September 20, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle visited the Big Apple in a whirlwind trip that served a dual purpose. The main focus of the New York trip was the Global Citizen Live at the Great Lawn in Central Park. They threw their weight behind an ever-growing demand for pharmaceutical giants and world leaders to make the vaccine available to countries who cannot otherwise afford it, per Harper's Bazaar. In an impassioned joint speech, Meghan said, "Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine ..." Harry concluded the speech, "My wife and I believe that where you're born should not dictate your ability to survive."
Not only did they do some charity work last trip, but it seems as if the duo were also collecting some footage for the long-awaited behind-the-scenes documentary about their life. Per Page Six, the Duke of Sussex could often be spotted wearing a mic as they toured the city. They even popped in at the restaurant Melba's in Harlem where he warmly embraced owner Melba Wilson while wearing a wire. According to the outlet, Meghan wore thick coats, despite the warmer New York weather, which could potentially easily conceal hidden mics. Now, the Daily Mail reports that Harry may be returning. Here's why, and the reason he won't stay for long.
Prince Harry is seemingly returning to support this major cause
Prince Harry spent a decade of his life in the military. According to the British royal family's official website, he served in two tours to Afghanistan. Captain Harry still supports the military and often talks about the time he served his country while in the army. It's little wonder why he accepted an invitation to honor those in service at a forthcoming event. Per the Daily Mail, Prince Harry will attend Intrepid Museum's Salute to Freedom Gala on November 10. He will be tasked with awarding "the inaugural Intrepid Valor Awards to five service members, veterans, and military families living with the invisible wounds of war." The museum press release added, "We are so grateful to Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex for honoring and amplifying the stories of these heroes and helping to raise awareness for mental health support for our men and women in uniform."
In August, the U.S. withdrew its military troops from Afghanistan, and the Taliban once again took control of the region. Prince Harry and the two head honchos of the Invictus Games and Invictus Games Foundation released a joint statement on Twitter. They banded together, saying, "We encourage everybody across the Invictus network — and the wider military community — to reach out to each other and offer support for one another." It's nice to know Prince Harry is still supporting those who put their life at stake for us.