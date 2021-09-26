The Real Reason Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Taping Their NYC Trip

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed very happy when they appeared at the New York event for Global Citizen Live at the Great Lawn in Central Park. The couple spent a week in NYC that culminated in a joint appeal for a worthy cause. Their invigorating speech urged world pharmaceutical giants and global leaders to consider the COVID-19 vaccines as "basic human rights," per Harper's Bazaar.

The Duchess of Sussex stated, "Every single person on this planet has a fundamental right to get this vaccine. That's the point. But that's not happening. And while in this country and many others you can go almost anywhere and get vaccinated, billions of people around the world cannot." The duke added that many countries have the capacity to manufacture the vaccine, but were unable to do so "because ultra wealthy pharmaceutical companies are not sharing the recipes to make them." He continued, "All they are waiting for is the vaccine intellectual property to be waived and for the vaccine technology to be transferred over."

Meghan reminded the audience of the "millions of vaccines that have been discarded this year. That's like throwing away life vests, when those around you are drowning." Harry concluded their speech by getting personal: "My wife and I believe that where you're born should not dictate your ability to survive." While the Global Citizen event was certainly the focus of their trip, there may be another reason they reportedly taped their trip to the Big Apple. Here's why.