What Did Meghan And Harry Discuss On Their First Tour After Quitting The Royal Family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lives have been quite eventful since their royal exit early in 2020. There was plenty to back their decision of letting go of their royal duties and venturing out on their own. Speaking with Oprah Winfrey for his "The Me You Can't See" series, Harry had revealed that one of the biggest reasons for leaving the monarchy was the feeling of being "abandoned," as reported by Independent.

It seems that the bold move paid off. A year later — away from the frequent libel of the British press — Meghan and Harry bagged some lucrative contracts, marking their presence as independent royals who are doing things their own way. The couple's Netflix and Spotify deals put them in a position to directly connect to the masses and interact with them, something which other royals — including Harry's brother, Prince William — have continually struggled with.

With all the work going on, Harry and Meghan have earned a well-deserved break from their life in Los Angeles — one that they can enjoy knowing there's so much to look forward to in their new life, which they share with their two children, Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison. But even when the couple is away, they don't mind interacting with people and talking to them about issues they care about. And this is exactly what happened in New York City during Harry and Meghan's first trip together after quitting the royal family. Here are more details on what the two did and what they had to discuss.