Are Meghan And Harry Really Considering Taking Archie And Lilibet To The UK?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK in 2020, and have not returned as a family since. Harry visited London in April when he attended Prince Philip's funeral, and again in June, when he teamed up with Prince William for the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace. Many royal watchers have been wondering if and when Meghan will make a trip across the pond, and if she and Harry will bring their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, along. Lilibet was born in June, and has only met her great-grandmother, the queen, via video call, according to People magazine.

Since she was born, there have been rumors that Lilibet would be christened at Windsor, just like her older brother. Back in July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry was hoping to make that happen. The source said that Harry and Meghan were "happy to wait until circumstances allow." And while some predicted that this would happen sometime in September, it seems less likely that the Sussexes are ready to make that trip. However, it is possible that they could be planning something for later this year. This would mark the very first time that Lilibet would meet her dad's side of the family, which would undoubtedly be very special. Keep reading to learn what Harry and Meghan might be considering.