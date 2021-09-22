Are Meghan And Harry Really Considering Taking Archie And Lilibet To The UK?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the UK in 2020, and have not returned as a family since. Harry visited London in April when he attended Prince Philip's funeral, and again in June, when he teamed up with Prince William for the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace. Many royal watchers have been wondering if and when Meghan will make a trip across the pond, and if she and Harry will bring their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana, along. Lilibet was born in June, and has only met her great-grandmother, the queen, via video call, according to People magazine.
Since she was born, there have been rumors that Lilibet would be christened at Windsor, just like her older brother. Back in July, a source told the Daily Mail that Harry was hoping to make that happen. The source said that Harry and Meghan were "happy to wait until circumstances allow." And while some predicted that this would happen sometime in September, it seems less likely that the Sussexes are ready to make that trip. However, it is possible that they could be planning something for later this year. This would mark the very first time that Lilibet would meet her dad's side of the family, which would undoubtedly be very special. Keep reading to learn what Harry and Meghan might be considering.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could travel to the UK with their two kids for Christmas
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be planning on spending the Christmas holiday with the royal family, author Katie Nicholl told Closer. While things have been tense between the Sussexes and the family, thanks largely in part to the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired back in March, Nicholl believes that a Christmas visit could be key in healing the rift. "Christmas is being looked at as an opportunity. There may be a softening, which could pave the way for a healing of the family rift," she told Closer. "It's certainly what the Queen wants. Prince Charles would like to see his grandchildren. A meet-up suggests they hope to move on and sort things out," she added.
If they don't travel to the UK for Christmas, it's entirely possible that Meghan and Harry will be on hand for the queen's platinum jubilee, which is set to take place in June 2022. According to Elle, the queen has extended an invitation to the Sussex family, but it's unclear if they plan on being in attendance.