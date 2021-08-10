What We Know About NY Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned from his post on August 10 amidst his impeachment investigation and state Attorney General Letitia James' subsequent findings that he broke state and sexual harassment laws, as were released earlier on August 3. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is set to replace him in 14 days.

According to NBC News, Cuomo had repeatedly refused to step down in the past amidst his impeachment investigation ordered in March by New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who said on August 3, following James' report's release, "It is abundantly clear to me that the Governor has lost the confidence of the Assembly Democratic majority and that he can no longer remain in office." Joining him were the voices of multiple political and public figures, including President Joe Biden, who told White House reporters that same day his longtime political ally "should resign."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer didn't even wait for James' investigation to conclude. In March, applauding Cuomo's accusers for being brave, Schumer called the women's claims "serious, credible allegations of abuse" and that Cuomo's resignation would be "for the good of the state" (via CNN). It seems as if Hochul's swearing-in as the new governor would have come sooner or later. And now, it's her time to shine. Soon to be the state's first female governor (per the Intelligencer), here is what else we know about her.