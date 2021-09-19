Expert Claims This About Prince William's Standing In America Compared To Meghan And Harry

The two favorite royals have had a busy 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify will see them producing informative and hopeful "documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming," and making podcasts with "amazing people" that offer an unheard perspectives.

On the other hand, Prince William has been busy with his inspirational idea of saving the planet. The Duke of Cambridge launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020, which aims at finding 50 solutions in 10 years that have the potential to tackle the earth's most significant environmental challenges. The Earthshot Prize — backed by prominent individuals and organizations — will award five winners every year a sum of 1 million pounds to scale their ideas. William's big idea has the potential to define his career and change the environment for good.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have found much success with younger audiences globally. Their new production deals will only see this popularity propelling forward. To add to that, they also found a place in Time's 2021 list of the 100 most influential people. The notable mention comes months after the two had a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Harry spilled several royal secrets to an eager audience. Evidently, Harry and William are on separate paths for their career, and the distance between them only grows after Harry and Meghan's royal exit in 2020. Now, some fear that this is leading to William being "outgunned" in Harry and Meghan's home turf of America!