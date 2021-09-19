Expert Claims This About Prince William's Standing In America Compared To Meghan And Harry
The two favorite royals have had a busy 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's multi-million dollar deals with Netflix and Spotify will see them producing informative and hopeful "documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming," and making podcasts with "amazing people" that offer an unheard perspectives.
On the other hand, Prince William has been busy with his inspirational idea of saving the planet. The Duke of Cambridge launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020, which aims at finding 50 solutions in 10 years that have the potential to tackle the earth's most significant environmental challenges. The Earthshot Prize — backed by prominent individuals and organizations — will award five winners every year a sum of 1 million pounds to scale their ideas. William's big idea has the potential to define his career and change the environment for good.
Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have found much success with younger audiences globally. Their new production deals will only see this popularity propelling forward. To add to that, they also found a place in Time's 2021 list of the 100 most influential people. The notable mention comes months after the two had a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Harry spilled several royal secrets to an eager audience. Evidently, Harry and William are on separate paths for their career, and the distance between them only grows after Harry and Meghan's royal exit in 2020. Now, some fear that this is leading to William being "outgunned" in Harry and Meghan's home turf of America!
Prince William has been 'outflanked' by Prince Harry in popularity
Prince Harry's rising global popularity is something his brother Prince William must be aware of. Speaking to Newsweek, Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, said, "William will have a challenge because of Harry and Meghan's success. His challenge will be how he can be seen in a better, more authentic, more loved fashion on a global stage and also align with the things that matter to young people on a world stage. I think William is being outgunned and outflanked."
Schiffer thinks that it's essential for William to connect with younger people, which Harry and Meghan Markle already seem to have done. "I think he's [William] aware of it. His people would be painfully deluded not to be. They're aware of what's going on. I would expect there to be a refinement in the execution and media strategy that will allow for greater authenticity, greater emotional sharing and a greater alignment and harmony with what matters to Gen Z and millennials," Schiffer said, adding that sharing feelings with younger people "connects" them, and that the palace will be eager to establish this connection. "I would never put it past the palace to get him to a state of readiness," he explained.
William has a long road to tread when it comes to finding similar fame as Harry and Meghan. Still, with the Earthshot prize, the second in line to the British throne has much to look forward to.