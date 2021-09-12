How Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Completely Changed Their Website On An Important Day In History

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have used their Archewell Foundation website to share important updates, and to reflect on things in the world that matter to both of them. From announcing the birth of their daughter, Lilibet Diana, back in June, to posting about the situation in Afghanistan in August, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have created a platform in which they can ensure that their voices are heard. However, it seems to be much more than that for Harry and Meghan. The two have also chosen to use the Archewell website to promote calls to action, encouraging people to do good in the world, whether it be a donation to charity, or an initiative to get people to volunteer their services, Harry and Meghan are trying to make a difference.

The couple has always tried to be a part of the solution, even while living under the monarchy's rule. However, when they left the UK, they vowed to continue putting in the work in an effort to make the world a better place. "As evidenced by their work over the past year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role. We can all live a life of service. Service is universal," their Megxit statement read, according to BBC News.

Keep reading to learn how Harry and Meghan changed the Archewell website in honor of an important day in history.