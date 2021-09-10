A Royal Expert Explains Why Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Trapped

Prince Harry is a royal who has spent most of his life trying to evade the press, but at the same time, knows it's a push-and-pull relationship that he can't escape. And it's been like this for most of his adult life. During an interview for his 21st birthday, Harry admitted that press reports upset him, but he still reads them anyway. "I have to read them just for peace of mind, just to know what they've written," he said. "I don't think it's really a case of dealing with it. I don't know if you can deal with it, you just get on with it."

Now that the Duke of Sussex is a married and committed family man with two children, his perspective might have changed, but that still hasn't stopped the press from constantly writing about him and his life. In fact, one royal expert, Duncan Larcombe, who has reported on Harry since he was a teen, believes both he and his wife, Meghan Markle, are "trapped," especially when it comes to their future both in the U.S. and the U.K. This comes after a new YouGov poll suggests the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's popularity is at an all-time low back at home. Keep reading below to find out what else the expert has to say.