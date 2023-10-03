Who Wore It Worst? Fans Have Thoughts About Meghan & Kate's Look-Alike Outfits

Bold red is a challenging color to pull off, but both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle know how to rock it off confidently. At the Coronation Concert, the Princess of Wales arrived wearing an Alexander McQueen suit consisting of an asymmetric jacket and flared bottoms, a red clutch, and red stilettos. Meanwhile, at the 2022 One Young World Summit, the Duchess of Sussex stunned in a bold scarlet outfit of her own: an Another Tomorrow blouse with bow detailing and matching pants, along with a pair of complementary heels from Aquazurra and gold jewelry.

Both looked just as regal as ever despite the vibrant color, but fans have an opinion about who can wear it better. In a Royal News survey, fans concluded that the Duchess of Sussex wore it worse, with royal enthusiasts remarking that Kate shines more in scarlet. One fan wrote, "No comparison.... Princess of Wales is natural always perfect, so elegant and with a beautiful family not only now, since she was borned [sic]," while another commented, "Catherine no doubt about it, pure class perfection."

Some fans didn't want to take sides, declaring both looked gorgeous in similar ensembles. "They are wearing what suits them, and they both look nice," one fan said, which another agreed with: "For me both look good." While fans obviously have their biases, it's pretty clear that we can all take style notes from both Kate and Meghan.