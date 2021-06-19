Designer Reveals Why There's More Pressure Styling Kate Middleton Over Meghan Markle

Both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are used to working with various designers and stylists to ensure that they look their best for a given event, whether it be for an interview, a charity visit, a red carpet affair, a banquet dinner, or just a night out on the town. Both Kate and Meghan have worked with various stylists — Meghan is a fan of Maria Means Cote, according to Hello! — and have been dressed for all kinds of special occasions. Over the years, both women have turned out some stunning looks, that include gowns with matching hats or clutches, breathtaking jewelry, including diamond necklaces and tiaras, and, of course, the perfect pair of pumps!

Kate and Meghan have shared the spotlight when it comes to their fashion choices, both making headlines time and time again. The two moms have also drawn comparisons to their late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who also received a great deal of praise for her outfits back in the 80s and 90s. Harper's Bazaar even posted an article that supplied 51 times that Kate channeled Diana by wearing a particular outfit.

And despite their similarities, there is one major difference between Kate and Meghan when it comes to helping them in the fashion department. In June 2021, a stylist spoke with Insider and revealed why there is more pressure when it comes to Kate. Keep reading to find out the reason.