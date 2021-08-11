What Meghan Markle's Relationship With Kate Middleton Looks Like Today

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might not be the best of friends, but they certainly aren't the worst of enemies, either. The Duchess of Cambridge seemingly made an effort to welcome her American sister-in-law, with the two attending royal engagements and public appearances together, per Page Six. Or at least, that's what it seemed like until Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan suddenly pulled the plug on their working relationship with the royal family and left London to start a new life for themselves in California.

If that weren't enough, Meghan arguably threw Kate under the bus when she told Oprah Winfrey — and an audience of over 50 million — that Prince William's wife apparently made her cry a few days before her royal wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. When asked about the tabloid claims that she was the one who drove Kate to tears, Meghan responded, according to BuzzFeed, "The reserve happened. And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it."

With that said, a lot of royal fans can't help but wonder how Meghan's relationship with Kate looks like today. The answer might surprise you.