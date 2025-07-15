JD Vance's Immature Bluesky Post Is A Gut-Punch To Wife Usha & Their Marriage

It seems that ever since he's been in office, JD Vance has continued to embarrass his wife, Usha Vance, and this time around, he did so online. Taking to Bluesky, the vice president seemed to be trolling users on the notoriously left-leaning app, as he uploaded a selfie wearing a red "Trump 2028" hat and flashing a big smile. "I've got an exciting announcement about my political future! #Trump2028," JD wrote in the caption, playfully hinting that he would be Donald Trump's running mate again if the president looks to be elected for a third term.

I've got an exciting announcement about my political future! #Trump2028 — JD Vance (@jd-vance-1.bsky.social) 2025-07-14T22:29:09.396Z

Clearly, JD was looking to grab attention with the Bluesky post, which is exactly what he got. "What do you actually do all day besides take pictures and go on vacation to Blue states?" one person asked. "Kinda sad you just wanna be his b***h," another added, referring to the VP's relationship with Trump. "Aww you're trying so hard," one user wrote of JD's obvious attempt to troll.

JD was trolling about the potential of Trump wanting to stick around for an unconstitutional third term, but his post also hinted at the possibility of the "Hillbilly Elegy" author running for president himself in 2028. It was shared by a right-leaning user on X, where people discussed the idea of JD representing the Republican Party. "He seems level headed but has a pair of b***s on him so he can stand up to other world leaders," a member of the Twitterati chimed in. JD running for office would possibly be a gut-punch for Usha, who has not seemed to relish her time as SLOTUS. Divorce rumors have circled JD and Usha almost his entire time as vice president. Part of that is due to how he handled, or mishandled, his nomination.

