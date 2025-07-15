JD Vance's Immature Bluesky Post Is A Gut-Punch To Wife Usha & Their Marriage
It seems that ever since he's been in office, JD Vance has continued to embarrass his wife, Usha Vance, and this time around, he did so online. Taking to Bluesky, the vice president seemed to be trolling users on the notoriously left-leaning app, as he uploaded a selfie wearing a red "Trump 2028" hat and flashing a big smile. "I've got an exciting announcement about my political future! #Trump2028," JD wrote in the caption, playfully hinting that he would be Donald Trump's running mate again if the president looks to be elected for a third term.
Clearly, JD was looking to grab attention with the Bluesky post, which is exactly what he got. "What do you actually do all day besides take pictures and go on vacation to Blue states?" one person asked. "Kinda sad you just wanna be his b***h," another added, referring to the VP's relationship with Trump. "Aww you're trying so hard," one user wrote of JD's obvious attempt to troll.
JD was trolling about the potential of Trump wanting to stick around for an unconstitutional third term, but his post also hinted at the possibility of the "Hillbilly Elegy" author running for president himself in 2028. It was shared by a right-leaning user on X, where people discussed the idea of JD representing the Republican Party. "He seems level headed but has a pair of b***s on him so he can stand up to other world leaders," a member of the Twitterati chimed in. JD running for office would possibly be a gut-punch for Usha, who has not seemed to relish her time as SLOTUS. Divorce rumors have circled JD and Usha almost his entire time as vice president. Part of that is due to how he handled, or mishandled, his nomination.
Usha Vance has often looked miserable as second lady
Usha Vance appeared on Meghan McCain's "Citizen McCain" podcast for an extended one-on-one interview on June 25. Near the end of the interview, the second lady revealed a damaging piece of information about her marriage. Apparently, Usha was one of the last people in JD Vance's circle to find out he was going to be Donald Trump's running mate for the 2024 election. "When we first found out it was maybe five minutes before it was made public," she told McCain, who was floored by the reveal. "We suddenly had a Secret Service detail. ... There was really no opportunity for reflection or anything like that," Usha said about being thrust into the potential SLOTUS spotlight.
The same day that interview aired, Usha displayed gloomy behavior with JD when the couple attended a FIFA Club World Cup game together. They were seated in a luxury suite at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, and Usha was photographed enjoying a glass of champagne while JD drank bottled water. "Enjoy" may not be the proper term, as multiple photos captured Usha looking downright miserable. One snap showed the Vances seated with an open chair between them, and Usha was staring down at the ground while holding her champagne flute and wearing a despondent look.
Perhaps Usha's cause of unhappiness stemmed from JD's boneheaded move on their anniversary earlier that month. Delivering remarks at the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Grand Military parade on June 14 — which also happened to be Trump's birthday — the VP shoehorned in his anniversary. "I would get into trouble if I didn't mention that it's also my wedding anniversary," he said in another attempt at humor that missed the mark.