JD Vance's Wife Usha Revealed A Jarring Moment That Won't Help Those Divorce Rumors

JD Vance and Usha Vance have been the subject of divorce rumors since he entered the national spotlight with his vice presidential candidacy in 2024. Speculation about the state of their marriage has only intensified since the former Ohio senator was elected to the role, with the couple's sly attempts to quell the rumors doing little to shut down the gossip. In fact, Usha herself has dropped more than a few breadcrumbs suggesting there's merit to those divorce rumors — including one eyebrow-raising comment she made in a recent interview.

Speaking on Meghan McCain's "Citizen McCain" podcast for her first extended interview, Usha reflected on her life since becoming second lady of the United States. At one point, she hinted at the disconnect between her and JD, as she revealed that she didn't learn of her husband's nomination until about five minutes before the news came out, and roughly an hour before his name was officially called on the floor. "That's crazy!" McCain replied, expressing what we're probably all thinking. "Yeah, so I would say the way that I felt was just overwhelmed with the practicalities of things," said Usha, who elaborated. "We had to suddenly move hotel rooms, we suddenly had a Secret Service detail, and there was really no opportunity for reflection or anything like that." Usha admitted it wasn't until much later that she was finally able to really process it all. "I realized how much changed, and what the opportunities are. It really was like a bolt of lightning."

We spoke to Nicole Moore, a celebrity love coach and creator of Love Works Method, who explained what this might mean for JD and Usha's marriage.