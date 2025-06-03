JD Vance's Wife Usha Hints Those Troubled Marriage Rumors Have Some Merit
The divorce rumors surrounding JD Vance and Usha Vance gained some traction when she offered insight into the early days of their relationship. For an interview with Diya TV on June 3, the second lady spoke about getting to know JD while the two were at Yale together. "So as it happened, he and I just had the exact same schedule for the first semester. ... So we were just sorta stuck together whether we wanted to be or not," Usha said with a bit of a smile. According to SLOTUS, the pair worked together on school projects and a friendship formed, which eventually led to a romantic relationship. Apparently, they had differing ideas about how the relationship should develop at the time. "I think it's fair to say that JD was sort of the 'pedal' in this relationship, and I was a little bit of the 'brakes' because I was sort of focused on the schooling part," Usha added. She certainly did not paint a picture of an instant match made in heaven at the onset of their dating.
Those comments about the early days of their relationship had interesting timing, as Usha sent divorce rumors from bad to worse weeks earlier when she spoke about leaving a career as a lawyer behind to support her husband and raise their three children. "While I certainly miss working, I am grateful that I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible," the former litigator told Fox News on May 11.
You don't need to focus very hard to read between the lines, as Usha mentioned prioritizing her studies over romance and how she missed practicing law. Despite the sacrifices she made for their marriage, JD still snubbed Usha on Mother's Day.
Usha Vance's unremarkable Mother's Day
On May 9, JD Vance uploaded photos from the Military Mothers' Celebration event at the White House, which he attended alongside Usha Vance. What made the post notable was the inclusion of a snap that seemed deliberately placed to quiet divorce rumors about JD and Usha. Among the three pics posted on social media was one that was taken at a distance and was meant to capture the second couple in a candid state. The vice president and his wife were seen holding hands as she looked on lovingly, but there was an obvious staginess to the photo, as was pointed out by one Instagram user. "Oh yeah, Mother's Day, where you take her to work for a photo op?" they wrote.
Speaking of Mother's Day, it turned into a complete flop for the Vances. A few days after posting the photos, JD took to X to share a special message. There was only one problem: he forgot to mention Usha — the woman who left her work as a lawyer to raise their children while he pursued his political ambitions. "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We love you and are grateful for you!" JD tweeted. Sure, the sentiment of praising all mothers on the special day was fine, but he still should have included a special shoutout to the mother of his children.
That same weekend, Usha was interviewed by Fox News and asked how she would be spending her Mother's Day. It turned out that the Vances had already given the answer. "I shared an early Mother's Day celebration with military mothers at the White House," Usha said, while adding that JD would be baking her dessert later.