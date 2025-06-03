JD Vance's Wife Usha Hints Those Troubled Marriage Rumors Have Some Merit

The divorce rumors surrounding JD Vance and Usha Vance gained some traction when she offered insight into the early days of their relationship. For an interview with Diya TV on June 3, the second lady spoke about getting to know JD while the two were at Yale together. "So as it happened, he and I just had the exact same schedule for the first semester. ... So we were just sorta stuck together whether we wanted to be or not," Usha said with a bit of a smile. According to SLOTUS, the pair worked together on school projects and a friendship formed, which eventually led to a romantic relationship. Apparently, they had differing ideas about how the relationship should develop at the time. "I think it's fair to say that JD was sort of the 'pedal' in this relationship, and I was a little bit of the 'brakes' because I was sort of focused on the schooling part," Usha added. She certainly did not paint a picture of an instant match made in heaven at the onset of their dating.

Those comments about the early days of their relationship had interesting timing, as Usha sent divorce rumors from bad to worse weeks earlier when she spoke about leaving a career as a lawyer behind to support her husband and raise their three children. "While I certainly miss working, I am grateful that I have the time to ensure that our home life is as normal and stable as possible," the former litigator told Fox News on May 11.

You don't need to focus very hard to read between the lines, as Usha mentioned prioritizing her studies over romance and how she missed practicing law. Despite the sacrifices she made for their marriage, JD still snubbed Usha on Mother's Day.