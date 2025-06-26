Usha Vance's Latest Gloomy Behavior With JD Backs What We've Been Saying

More clues have indicated that rumored trouble in JD Vance and Usha Vance's marriage may be true. The second couple were spotted taking in a soccer game in Cincinnati, as they attended a FIFA Club World Cup match between Borussia Dortmund and Ulsan HD FC, which was a warm up for the U.S. co-hosting the World Cup next year. JD and Usha were seated in a VIP suite for the match, but the pair didn't appear to be enjoying themselves. Photos captured their chilly behavior, as the second lady appeared distant.

Even though Usha was pictured holding a glass of champagne, she did not appear to be enjoying herself. One snap showed the couple sitting beside each other while JD spoke to a man seated beside him. Usha meanwhile stared off into space and had a somber look on her face. Another pic showed the Vances sitting two seats apart. JD had one of the couple's kids on his knee, and Usha was seen holding her glass of champagne with a despondent look on her face. SLOTUS placed an elbow on her knee to rest her head in her hand as she glanced downwards. Perhaps Usha is just not a soccer fan and had trouble engaging in the action, but her body language spoke volumes.

It's possible that Usha found it difficult to enjoy the FIFA match because of the precautionary measures taken to ensure the safety of her and JD. Secret Service members were positioned on the roof of TQL Stadium, and snipers were set up to secure their safety. Rumors had swirled that the Vances were having marital issues, and it could have stemmed from Usha already growing tired of the duties of being married to the vice president.

