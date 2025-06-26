JD Vance's Wife Usha Gives Sly Clue The Troubled Marriage Rumors Aren't Total BS
There have been many signs JD Vance's marriage to wife Usha Vance is in big trouble. Their tense behavior during their official visit to India in 2025 seemingly confirmed what we'd long suspected about their marriage. Now, Usha herself keeps fanning the flames. In fact, she recently sat down for an interview with host Meghan McCain to discuss her position as second lady and hinted those troubled marriage rumors aren't entirely off-base.
While talking about how important having children was to her and JD's marriage, the lawyer expressed, "I don't think we would have gotten married if we both didn't know that we were going to have kids. Because we were both independently very interested in it. The number though, that was in question." Noting they initially agreed on having two children, Usha admitted she was the one who pushed for a third after realizing how much she enjoyed motherhood.
She then revealed that JD has been floating the idea of expanding their brood. "I mean ... We do really love having our three kids," Usha stressed. "But I'm also really enjoying that they're at an age now where they're a little bit more self-sufficient. They play together as this little pack." She went on to imply that they're not quite on the same page on this particular matter, telling McCain she's done having children. "We're kind of past the baby phase," Usha added.
Usha and JD Vance's disconnect is glaringly obvious
Usha Vance admitting she's practically closed the doors on having more kids with JD Vance doesn't help the rumors they're headed toward splitsville. In June, she ignited talks of marital trouble with her impersonal Father's Day message to JD on Instagram. "Happy Father's Day to @vp — who's planned his big day around reading books, hunting for insects, building with Legos, and giving baths — and to my own father," she captioned a carousel of photos. "We love you, today and every day!" This came after JD snubbed Usha on Mother's Day by similarly posting a blanket statement on X, without so much as a shoutout for his wife. "Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there. We love you and are grateful for you!" he simply wrote on X.
During the U.S. Army's 250th Birthday Celebration, the Vice President of the United States also pulled the ultimate bonehead move as he and Usha marked another year of marriage. After offering his wishes to the Army and President Donald Trump (who was also celebrating his 79th birthday), JD threw in a last-minute shoutout for his wife, almost like an afterthought: "I would get into trouble if I didn't mention that it's also my wedding anniversary," joked the veep, who has a habit of putting Usha on the spot when she's least expecting it. "And so, to my lovely wife, I love ya, honey. Happy anniversary, and thank you for everything you do for our country."