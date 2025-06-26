JD Vance's Wife Usha Gives Sly Clue The Troubled Marriage Rumors Aren't Total BS

There have been many signs JD Vance's marriage to wife Usha Vance is in big trouble. Their tense behavior during their official visit to India in 2025 seemingly confirmed what we'd long suspected about their marriage. Now, Usha herself keeps fanning the flames. In fact, she recently sat down for an interview with host Meghan McCain to discuss her position as second lady and hinted those troubled marriage rumors aren't entirely off-base.

While talking about how important having children was to her and JD's marriage, the lawyer expressed, "I don't think we would have gotten married if we both didn't know that we were going to have kids. Because we were both independently very interested in it. The number though, that was in question." Noting they initially agreed on having two children, Usha admitted she was the one who pushed for a third after realizing how much she enjoyed motherhood.

She then revealed that JD has been floating the idea of expanding their brood. "I mean ... We do really love having our three kids," Usha stressed. "But I'm also really enjoying that they're at an age now where they're a little bit more self-sufficient. They play together as this little pack." She went on to imply that they're not quite on the same page on this particular matter, telling McCain she's done having children. "We're kind of past the baby phase," Usha added.

