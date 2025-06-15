JD Vance Pulls Ultimate Bonehead Anniversary Move On Trump's B-Day (We're So Sorry, Usha)

"Hey, hon, I know you were hoping to go out for a romantic dinner, but what say we sit in the rain and watch an expensive parade instead?" The vice president probably didn't say those exact words to his wife, but when their June 14, 2025 wedding anniversary rolled around, the two were attending Donald Trump's show of military might along with their children, instead of sipping champagne. Taking a spouse to a work event on your special day is boneheaded enough, but wait — there's more. JD Vance has a habit of embarrassing Usha at inopportune moments, and he did so again at the parade honoring the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army (which also happened to be Trump's birthday).

🇺🇸 WATCH: @VP @JDVance's Full Remarks at the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army Grand Military Parade pic.twitter.com/c72rfu3K9x — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 15, 2025

From the speaker's podium, Vance gave a brief speech, wishing the Army a happy birthday ("We're proud of you!") and assuring the troops that the administration would always prioritize them, send them into action only when necessary, and arm them to the teeth when doing so. Then the VP added a birthday shout-out to Trump, followed by another greeting. "I would get into trouble if I didn't mention that it's also my wedding anniversary," Vance said. "And so, to my lovely wife, I love ya, honey. Happy anniversary, and thank you for everything you do for our country."

On the plus side, at least he remembered to say something on the special occasion. JD totally snubbed Usha on Mother's Day a few weeks earlier, an awkward blunder for a dad of three. On the minus side — well...