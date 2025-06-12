JD Vance Pulls Wife Usha Into Painful Attempt At A Joke As Divorce Rumors Explode
Amid divorce rumors for JD Vance and Usha Vance worsening, the pair attended a musical, and the vice president attempted a joke that had people cringing. Photographers captured the second couple on the red carpet of the Kennedy Center attending the opening of "Les Misérables." They wore matching black outfits; JD donned a tux, and Usha rocked a strapless dress with an asymmetrical hemline. The Vances looked less-than-thrilled as they were photographed together. Their hands were locked, but the two stood at a distance while posing for the cameras. Perhaps the unimpressed look on SLOTUS's face had to do with the joke her husband apparently made.
Before arriving, JD posted a musical-themed joke he told his wife. "About to see Les Miserables with POTUS at the Kennedy Center. Me to Usha: so what's this about? A barber who kills people?" he wrote on X. "Usha; [hysterical laughter]," JD added, claiming his wife was in stitches at the idea of confusing "Les Mis" with "Sweeney Todd." The dad joke didn't go over as well online as the vice president purported it did with Usha. "Your wife is the only person who thinks you're funny," one X user replied. "She probably faking it too," another added. Others questioned the Yale grad's professed ignorance about musicals, while some questioned JD's version of the events. "Doubtful she laughed at his corny a** joke," a follower commented.
Not only was JD bashed for his comedic timing, but he was also lambasted for the timing of the event, as there was civil unrest in the country. "Could you be anymore unaware? Americans are being evacuated for war and our highest elected officials are watching plays," one user stated. It turns out JD has a bad track record of using humor that involves his wife.
Usha Vance has to play along with JD Vance's jokes
JD Vance wound up embarrassing Usha Vance while attempting a joke that completely missed the mark in front of a crowd of people. In March, the VP spoke at a rally in Michigan and decided to drag Usha into his speech. "Here's the thing. The cameras are all on; anything I say, no matter how crazy, she has to smile, laugh, and celebrate it," he said from the podium as Usha laughed uneasily in the background. Similar to the "Les Misérables" debacle, people on X piled on JD for his massive swing-and-a-miss of a joke. "His attempt at humor is always tasteless.. or is that just me?" one user wrote after seeing a clip of the quip. Meanwhile, other members of the Twitterati were concerned for the second lady. "She looks miserable," one observed. "Her eyes are filled with gloom," another noted. This, of course, only exacerbated chatter about the Vances' marital woes.
Later, those rumors about JD and Usha having a troubled marriage were shown to have some merit when she spoke about how their relationship came to be. During an interview with Diya TV on June 3, the former lawyer discussed how she and JD became close at Yale Law School, and it wasn't exactly plucked from a fairytale. "So as it happened, he and I just had the exact same schedule for the first semester. ... So we were just sorta stuck together whether we wanted to be or not," Usha said. Usha added that "JD was sort of the 'pedal' in this relationship" while she "was a little bit of the 'brakes.'" That romanceless-sounding beginning of their relationship was similar to how many viewed the couple's current status.