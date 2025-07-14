JD Vance Embarrasses Usha Yet Again With Awkward Disneyland Jog

JD Vance has a history of embarrassing his wife, Usha Vance, and he seems determined to keep it going. JD's latest embarrassing act happened while his family was visiting Disneyland. In a clip that's since gone viral with millions of views, JD can be seen awkwardly running through one of the theme park's attractions. Some X users theorized that he was attempting to reprimand and/or catch up with his children, who can't be seen in the video. However, people couldn't help but notice his odd stride. Underneath a clip, which has since been seen over 12 million times, JD's detractors launched a slew of jokes his way.

Advertisement

This is the "alpha male" MAGA keeps telling us about? Really? pic.twitter.com/iKOIeO1uu7 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 13, 2025

One user on X likened JD's run to a prance. "Oh my God. It's JD Prance," they wrote, garnering nearly 800,000 views. A second user posted, "Let's keep it accurate. JD Vance is gingerly prancing in that video." A third user roped the JD eyeliner rumors into the mix. "He doesn't want to break a real sweat or his eyeliner would run," they joked. Meanwhile, a fourth user questioned JD's past military service as a marine. "How did this man ever get into the Marines!" they wrote.

Of course, this wasn't the only thing about JD's Disneyland visit that attracted negative attention.

Advertisement