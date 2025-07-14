JD Vance Embarrasses Usha Yet Again With Awkward Disneyland Jog
JD Vance has a history of embarrassing his wife, Usha Vance, and he seems determined to keep it going. JD's latest embarrassing act happened while his family was visiting Disneyland. In a clip that's since gone viral with millions of views, JD can be seen awkwardly running through one of the theme park's attractions. Some X users theorized that he was attempting to reprimand and/or catch up with his children, who can't be seen in the video. However, people couldn't help but notice his odd stride. Underneath a clip, which has since been seen over 12 million times, JD's detractors launched a slew of jokes his way.
This is the "alpha male" MAGA keeps telling us about? Really? pic.twitter.com/iKOIeO1uu7
— Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 13, 2025
One user on X likened JD's run to a prance. "Oh my God. It's JD Prance," they wrote, garnering nearly 800,000 views. A second user posted, "Let's keep it accurate. JD Vance is gingerly prancing in that video." A third user roped the JD eyeliner rumors into the mix. "He doesn't want to break a real sweat or his eyeliner would run," they joked. Meanwhile, a fourth user questioned JD's past military service as a marine. "How did this man ever get into the Marines!" they wrote.
Of course, this wasn't the only thing about JD's Disneyland visit that attracted negative attention.
JD Vance's Disneyland visit was met with protests
Footage of the vice president running around Disneyland may have only added to the list of strange things about JD Vance that we can't ignore. However, the viral jokes related to the clips were the least of his worries. While visiting Disneyland is usually one of the best days of a person's life, Vance, who's been known to be shady, received immediate pushback from folks who didn't appreciate his presence at the park amid Donald Trump's aggressive ICE raids in California. According to the Los Angeles Times, the news of Vance's impending visit prompted protesters to convene outside of a Disneyland hotel and express their displeasure about his visit.
Unfortunately for Vance, he didn't just receive pushback from people able to make it to the park. Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, also took to X to take him to task. Alongside a video of Vance enjoying the sights at Disneyland, Newsom wrote, "Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you're tearing apart certainly won't." As of write time, the tweet has been viewed more than 17 million times. It's also racked up over 74,000 likes and over 24,000 responses.
Unsurprisingly, Vance didn't take long to respond to Newsom, writing, "Had a great time, thanks."