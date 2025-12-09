Erika Kirk Confuses Fox News For The Miss USA Pageant Stage In Cakey Makeup
Just a month ago, Erika Kirk showed off the makeup she mastered as a former pageant queen when she took the stage at the Fox Patriot Awards. Despite getting criticism for that particular look, her most recent TV appearances prove that her commitment to heavy makeup isn't going anywhere. We think a new makeup artist is officially in order.
At this point, it's hard to imagine what Erika really looks like without all that makeup. We've been seeing a lot of her since the death of her husband Charlie Kirk in September. And, we've gotten used to her signature makeup look. We never really see the new Turning Point USA CEO without an intense smoky eye. And, while some of her makeup looks are more intense than others, it doesn't seem like she has a pared-down version of her beauty routine that she ever sports. As former Miss Arizona, it's easy to see why Erika might have gotten used to an extra intense makeup look. Still, TV interviews are very different from beauty pageant stages. And, this means adjustments for close-up views of her makeup should be made. Between her signature smoky eye during her interview with Sean Hannity last night and her full glam look for a "Fox & Friends" interview bright and early this morning, this makeup proves that Erika isn't planning on opting for a more natural look anytime soon.
Erika Kirk's makeup habits are actually getting worse over time
Some people prefer heavier makeup looks than others, and at its core, there's nothing wrong with that. Yet, Erika Kirk piled on dark eye makeup, heavy false lashes, harsh contour, and severely drawn-on eyebrows for an early morning talk show. Clearly Kirk doesn't really edit her routine depending on the time of day or occasion. And, as a result, she always seems a bit too overdone. Paired with her seriously long hair extensions, it's hard not to think that Kirk is stuck in her beauty pageant past.
Interestingly, though, photos of Kirk when she was younger prove that her makeup routine has actually received a major downgrade over the years. Kirk used to have a more natural, less intense aesthetic. So, is her odd style less about her beauty pageant past and more about her MAGA present and keeping up with Republican makeup trends? Is Mar-a-Lago face in her not-so-distant future? Time will tell. And, for her sake, we're hoping she decides to go back to basics with her style.