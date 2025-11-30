What Erika Kirk's Face Really Looks Like Without All The Makeup

Every facet of Erika Kirk's life — including her makeup routine — has been placed under a magnifying glass since the death of her husband, Charlie Kirk. As interest in her life has increased, Erika has attended more public events, giving observers a closer look into her beauty preferences. Like many women who run in Republican land, Erika often dons what's been described as MAGA makeup, usually involving heavy foundation, thick-lined eyes, nude lip products, and overly bronzed skin. To round off her look, Erika usually styles her bleach-blond hair into soft waves, or on certain occasions, tight ringlets like in the photo above. But what does she look like without it — makeup, specifically?

Erika looks drastically different without makeup, like many celebs and public figures. While her public appearances usually involve her going full glam, she dials things back considerably back home. That's why her Instagram photos taken among her friends and family often show a more laid-back side of her. Take, for example, the Instagram photo above of Erika posing with Maverick, one of her friend's young children. Taken in 2018, the shot features Erika smiling as she embraces the child in what appears to be a shopping mall. Fittingly, Erika dressed all the way down this day, wearing a messy bun and zero makeup. Unlike her more glamorous shots, this photo emphasizes the obvious bond she has with the child. But this isn't the only makeup-free shot she's posted over the years.