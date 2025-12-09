Erika Kirk Channels Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tacky MAGA Style For Turning Point USA Party
In case you were wondering if Erika Kirk shopped for her Turning Point Gala lewk in Kimberly Guilfoyle's closet, we're here to say the idea isn't all that far-fetched. Between the shoulder pads, the sheer lace panels, the glitter, and the bodycon, Kirk's dress was definitely Guilfoyle-coded — though we're not entirely sure that's a good thing.
ICYMI, when Kirk was pictured at the 2025 Turning Point Gala, she was clad in an embellished black bodycon from Zhivago. More specifically, she donned the "L'Artiste Midi-Dress," which the brand describes as having "a fitted silhouette crafted of embellished mesh and stitched satin paneling." Also included were "a stand collar and strong shoulders." TBH, it kind of gave us flashbacks to the Balenciaga blazer dress circa 2015 (you know the one), but with a 2008-esque Herve Leger twist. And, y'know, any one of Guilfoyle's looks. In fact, it actually bore a striking resemblance to the strikingly inappropriate dress Guilfoyle wore for a Thanksgiving party in Greece.
Granted, Kirk's dress wasn't a naked dress, so we'll give her some props for that. Even so, we have no doubts that if Kirk had sent a snap of the 'fit to Guilfoyle to hear her thoughts, the ambassador to Greece would have responded with heart-eyes.
Erika has worn Guilfoyle-approved looks in the past
It's worth noting that the Turning Point Gala wasn't the first time Erika Kirk sported a tacky outfit. On the contrary, she's made it clear on a number of occasions that she's all for sheer lewks and lace panels.
For one, there was the time she appeared on the "Megyn Kelly Live" tour in a lace suit. On the off chance you thought we meant lace inserts, alas, you'd be wrong. Both the legs and the arms of the pants and blazer were entirely lace — and we just know Kimberly Guilfoyle was texting her afterward to ask where she'd gotten them. In another — slightly less jarring (but still eyebrow-raising — instance, Kirk showed up to Donald Trump's proclamation of a National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk wearing a spaghetti-strap dress layered with a sheer blouse. TBH, for a hang with the girls, or even a more casual occasion, it wouldn't be the tackiest look of all time. However, it was an odd choice for the particular occasion.
It's worth noting that Kirk's style has transformed somewhat since becoming a widow. Sure, she's had her fair share of tacky moments over the years (see: the time she posed in a red, white, and blue peplum lewk holding a gun as an accessory, with the Instagram caption, "... because America"). However, the lacy looks do seem to have ramped up in late 2025. Perhaps Guilfoyle had a hand in that. After all, she has shared a number of posts on Instagram pledging her support for the former pageant contestant. Maybe she's sent the odd fashion brand rec, too.