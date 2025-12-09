Erika Kirk Channels Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tacky MAGA Style For Turning Point USA Party

In case you were wondering if Erika Kirk shopped for her Turning Point Gala lewk in Kimberly Guilfoyle's closet, we're here to say the idea isn't all that far-fetched. Between the shoulder pads, the sheer lace panels, the glitter, and the bodycon, Kirk's dress was definitely Guilfoyle-coded — though we're not entirely sure that's a good thing.

ICYMI, when Kirk was pictured at the 2025 Turning Point Gala, she was clad in an embellished black bodycon from Zhivago. More specifically, she donned the "L'Artiste Midi-Dress," which the brand describes as having "a fitted silhouette crafted of embellished mesh and stitched satin paneling." Also included were "a stand collar and strong shoulders." TBH, it kind of gave us flashbacks to the Balenciaga blazer dress circa 2015 (you know the one), but with a 2008-esque Herve Leger twist. And, y'know, any one of Guilfoyle's looks. In fact, it actually bore a striking resemblance to the strikingly inappropriate dress Guilfoyle wore for a Thanksgiving party in Greece.

Granted, Kirk's dress wasn't a naked dress, so we'll give her some props for that. Even so, we have no doubts that if Kirk had sent a snap of the 'fit to Guilfoyle to hear her thoughts, the ambassador to Greece would have responded with heart-eyes.