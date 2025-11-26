Kimberly Guilfoyle Isn't Toning Down Her Sultry Style In Greece With Latest Inappropriate Outfit
Kimberly Guilfoyle wore a tasteless black lace dress while speaking to a crowd in Greece. The event was celebrating Thanksgiving at the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, and the former Fox News personality turned heads as she rocked a full-length black lace dress that was semi-transparent. Her dress had a collared neckline and full sleeves and was wrapped tightly around her body to accentuate her curves. The see-through number was decorated with embellishments, and Guilfoyle wore a bodysuit underneath that matched her skin tone, but her legs were fully visible through the fabric as camera flashes illuminated her on the way to the podium. Unsurprisingly, the Ambassador to Greece also had her trademark long hair extensions in as her locks flocked down the front of her outfit.
A video clip of Guilfoyle in the spicy lace number was shared to Instagram, where multiple users remarked on how inappropriate the attire was for the occasion. "When the woman in office representing the USA is dressed in LINGERIE," one user wrote. "In my humble opinion that outfit is inappropriate for a woman in the position she holds," a disappointed Instagram user replied. "Looks more Kardashian than Ambassador," another observed.
A month before she wore the dress, a report circulated that Guilfoyle's inappropriate persona cost her a job at the Vatican. According to a source at the Daily Mail, the one-time "The Five" host vied for a posting there instead of Greece. "There was no way they were going to give her the Vatican. It wouldn't be a fit, for many reasons. She must have known that," the insider said. Guilfoyle's brash style and lack of tact had already been apparent on multiple occasions since heading over to Greece.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's tiny white minidress
Around the same time she wore the lingerie-style black dress, Kimberly Guilfoyle sported a tiny white minidress at another inappropriate time. While meeting with the Deputy Minister of Health, Marios Themistocleous, Guilfoyle put her legs on display. He posted an Instagram carousel of the meeting on November 24, and people were given an eyeful of Guilfoyle's audacious outfit. The top seemed conservative, as it had a high neckline and full sleeves, plus it was adorned with buttons and pockets up the front, but it did fit tightly to her frame. It was the skirt of the dress that had jaws dropping — and people yapping online — as it had a partially-frilled hemline that looked to be at least six inches above her knees. The tight-fitting piece showcased her curves and flashed a lot of skin. That outfit was also shown off by Greece's Minister of Health, Adonis Georgiadis, who posted a video of the meeting with Guilfoyle to his Instagram page as well. The comment section of both posts had multiple users commenting on how wild the look was for the occasion, as many expressed their disbelief in Guilfoyle's fashion choice by posting crying-laughing emojis.
A month earlier, the Ambassador to Greece's fashion sensibilities came under fire when Guilfoyle's fake-looking face graced the cover of Vogue Greece. The outlet offered a preview of the issue with the former TV personality's heavily photoshopped face on the front in a black and white snap. Guilfoyle was photographed from the side with her filler-filled lips. What stood out most was how smoothed-over Guilfoyle's face was, as it appeared to be airbrushed into unrecognizability. Several Instagram users bashed the publication for selecting Guilfoyle, not only because of her politics, but also because of her fashion sense.