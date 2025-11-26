Kimberly Guilfoyle Isn't Toning Down Her Sultry Style In Greece With Latest Inappropriate Outfit

Kimberly Guilfoyle wore a tasteless black lace dress while speaking to a crowd in Greece. The event was celebrating Thanksgiving at the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce, and the former Fox News personality turned heads as she rocked a full-length black lace dress that was semi-transparent. Her dress had a collared neckline and full sleeves and was wrapped tightly around her body to accentuate her curves. The see-through number was decorated with embellishments, and Guilfoyle wore a bodysuit underneath that matched her skin tone, but her legs were fully visible through the fabric as camera flashes illuminated her on the way to the podium. Unsurprisingly, the Ambassador to Greece also had her trademark long hair extensions in as her locks flocked down the front of her outfit.

A video clip of Guilfoyle in the spicy lace number was shared to Instagram, where multiple users remarked on how inappropriate the attire was for the occasion. "When the woman in office representing the USA is dressed in LINGERIE," one user wrote. "In my humble opinion that outfit is inappropriate for a woman in the position she holds," a disappointed Instagram user replied. "Looks more Kardashian than Ambassador," another observed.

A month before she wore the dress, a report circulated that Guilfoyle's inappropriate persona cost her a job at the Vatican. According to a source at the Daily Mail, the one-time "The Five" host vied for a posting there instead of Greece. "There was no way they were going to give her the Vatican. It wouldn't be a fit, for many reasons. She must have known that," the insider said. Guilfoyle's brash style and lack of tact had already been apparent on multiple occasions since heading over to Greece.