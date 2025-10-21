Kimberly Guilfoyle's Face On Vogue Greece Cover Has More Digital Effects Than Avatar

If you've ever wanted to see what an adult looks like with absolutely perfect, doll-like skin, then look no further than Kimberly Guilfoyle's Vogue Greece cover. The publication shared the cover image on Instagram on October 21, and the U.S. Ambassador to Greece does look magical. "Magical" in the sense that she doesn't even look real.

There is not a single blemish, wrinkle, or laugh line visible on her face. Considering that she is inching closer to 60, it seems highly unlikely this was a "natural" photo with zero digital editing done whatsoever. The lengthy caption, translated from Greek, notes that in the issue, Guilfoyle "speaks for the first time ... about the new chapter of her career, the challenges of her upcoming term and her life."

Even though Guilfoyle's role is a big deal since she is the first woman to hold the position, comments on Instagram (also translated from Greek) expressed displeasure with the publication's choice of cover star. "You lost all respect with this cover," wrote one person. Another commented: "When plastic perfection becomes a cover, then the true woman disappears! Good job."