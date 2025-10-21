Kimberly Guilfoyle's Face On Vogue Greece Cover Has More Digital Effects Than Avatar
If you've ever wanted to see what an adult looks like with absolutely perfect, doll-like skin, then look no further than Kimberly Guilfoyle's Vogue Greece cover. The publication shared the cover image on Instagram on October 21, and the U.S. Ambassador to Greece does look magical. "Magical" in the sense that she doesn't even look real.
There is not a single blemish, wrinkle, or laugh line visible on her face. Considering that she is inching closer to 60, it seems highly unlikely this was a "natural" photo with zero digital editing done whatsoever. The lengthy caption, translated from Greek, notes that in the issue, Guilfoyle "speaks for the first time ... about the new chapter of her career, the challenges of her upcoming term and her life."
Even though Guilfoyle's role is a big deal since she is the first woman to hold the position, comments on Instagram (also translated from Greek) expressed displeasure with the publication's choice of cover star. "You lost all respect with this cover," wrote one person. Another commented: "When plastic perfection becomes a cover, then the true woman disappears! Good job."
This isn't the first time her face has looked like that
Granted, no one should be too surprised to see Kimberly Guilfoyle this way. The mother of one constantly shares photos to her Instagram that depict her skin as very "valley of the dolls"-eque. It always looks perfect, which is the problem. No one's skin is 100% flawless. Guilfoyle's unfiltered face has been on full display numerous times — and she looks all the better for it because it shows she's human. Interestingly, the U.S. Ambassador to Greece's face filler didn't seem to be on display on the Vogue Greece cover, unlike the time it appeared to be melting at a White House party. So, there's that, at least.
While Guilfoyle's cover didn't appear to accidentally highlight an insecurity of hers, the same can't be said for other MAGA members' cover pages. Back in December 2024, President Donald Trump was announced as Time magazine's "Person of the Year." While it was a tremendous honor, his cover accidentally made his biggest makeup fail super obvious. His normally orange bronzer-doused skin had a much more natural tone to it, even making him appear youthful. Since Guilfoyle's cover was in black and white, it's hard to tell if her skin tone sported any off-putting foundation.