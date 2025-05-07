Kimberly Guilfoyle's Face Filler Looks Like It's Melting At White House Party

Another rare unfiltered photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle exposed her cosmetic work, as it appeared her cheek filler had been deflated. The snap was part of a carousel uploaded by an Instagram user who attended a Cinco de Mayo party at the White House. In the pic, Guilfoyle sported a white dress with a low-cut neckline and bejeweled buttons up the front. The outfit was conservative by the former Fox anchor's standards, but what stood out was how different her face looked. Guilfoyle was nearly unrecognizable, as her cheeks were several sizes smaller than they appeared in other recent photos. Even her hair had decreased in volume; it looked flat and lifeless in light curls.

Not only were the Ambassador to Greece's cheeks reduced, but her lips also looked significantly less plump. It seemed the filler that had been previously injected was wearing off. Guilfoyle was possibly too busy to schedule a touch-up on her rumored cosmetic procedures, or perhaps she had finally taken fan advice and decided to dial back the work that had been done on her face. The photo being unfiltered also did Guilfoyle no favors by highlighting her changing appearance.

The look from the Cinco de Mayo party was a departure from an Instagram post a month earlier when Guilfoyle wore an itty bitty pink dress to another event. In that pic, Guilfoyle's cheeks, lips, and hair were all overly voluminous. Followers were unimpressed with the volume of fillers she had seemingly used. "To much plastic surgery...woman need to stop," one wrote. Fans also voiced their displeasure on other recent posts that highlighted Guilfoyle's cosmetic work.

