Kimberly Guilfoyle's Face Filler Looks Like It's Melting At White House Party
Another rare unfiltered photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle exposed her cosmetic work, as it appeared her cheek filler had been deflated. The snap was part of a carousel uploaded by an Instagram user who attended a Cinco de Mayo party at the White House. In the pic, Guilfoyle sported a white dress with a low-cut neckline and bejeweled buttons up the front. The outfit was conservative by the former Fox anchor's standards, but what stood out was how different her face looked. Guilfoyle was nearly unrecognizable, as her cheeks were several sizes smaller than they appeared in other recent photos. Even her hair had decreased in volume; it looked flat and lifeless in light curls.
Not only were the Ambassador to Greece's cheeks reduced, but her lips also looked significantly less plump. It seemed the filler that had been previously injected was wearing off. Guilfoyle was possibly too busy to schedule a touch-up on her rumored cosmetic procedures, or perhaps she had finally taken fan advice and decided to dial back the work that had been done on her face. The photo being unfiltered also did Guilfoyle no favors by highlighting her changing appearance.
The look from the Cinco de Mayo party was a departure from an Instagram post a month earlier when Guilfoyle wore an itty bitty pink dress to another event. In that pic, Guilfoyle's cheeks, lips, and hair were all overly voluminous. Followers were unimpressed with the volume of fillers she had seemingly used. "To much plastic surgery...woman need to stop," one wrote. Fans also voiced their displeasure on other recent posts that highlighted Guilfoyle's cosmetic work.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's ever-changing face
In an Instagram carousel of photos from her birthday party in March, Kimberly Guilfoyle sported a glittery gold minidress that clung to her frame and accentuated her curves. The outfit was eye-catching, but what caught many of her followers' attention was Guilfoyle's face. The Rumble media member appeared to have plenty of filler in her cheeks and lips in that upload, plus she went heavy on the filter in the pictures, which included a car selfie with a friend that showcased just how much work Guilfoyle has had done. Her appearance was so altered that multiple supporters urged her to rethink her apparent over-reliance on fillers. "She's a smart and beautiful woman, but all the work gives her a caricature look," a follower commented. "No. More. Filler," another pleaded.
The fillers and cosmetic work fans spoke of were on full display in unfiltered photos of Guilfoyle posted from Donald Trump's inauguration festivities. NBC Telemundo host Myrka Dellanos added a selfie with Guilfoyle as part of an Instagram carousel uploaded on January 20. Guilfoyle rocked a multi-colored floral dress that was extremely busty, but her assets couldn't distract from the size of her cheeks and lips.
More unfiltered pics of Guilfoyle at the inauguration were added by another Instagram user that same week. They posted a selfie in Washington, D.C., alongside the former "The Five" host, whose cheeks looked gigantic, and her lips were equally enhanced with filler. Guilfoyle flashed a giant uneven smile for the camera, as her excessively large lips struggled to form a natural curve.