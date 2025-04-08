Kimberly Guilfoyle's Itty Bitty Pink Dress Suggests She's Back In Her Party Era
Kimberly Guilfoyle's new pink mini-dress suggests she's back in her party era. With Donald Trump Jr. settled into his new relationship with his lavish girlfriend Bettina Anderson, Guilfoyle has nothing but time to devote to social activities, like the parties she's been known to frequent. On April 7, Nicholas Perricone uploaded an Instagram photo of himself and Guilfoyle at the Impact Wealth Magazine cover party. Holding a copy of Perricone's book, "The Beauty Molecule," Guilfoyle sported an itty bitty, ballerina pink dress that featured matching beaded detailing along her sleeves and her neckline.
Guilfoyle has undergone a dramatic transformation over the years, and her wardrobe has continued to evolve with each new phase of her life. As for this pink number, it's perfectly suited for a new era of partying — not that she ever really left it behind. The word on the street is that Guilfoyle's party girl ways reportedly contributed to her failed engagement to Don Jr. If true, then there's truly nothing stopping her from embracing the social scene again. In fact, she has already technically started. In April, Guilfoyle wore an equally attention-grabbing mini-dress, this time in gold, in photos from her birthday bash, which included an appearance from her son, Ronan Anthony Villency.
Fortunately, Guilfoyle's new ambassadorship in Greece won't slow down her partying game at all — although that might not necessarily be a good thing.
Kimberly Guilfoyle could enjoy parties in Greece
Just when folks thought that Kimberly Guilfoyle's proximity to Donald Trump Jr. amid his new romance would spawn a messy, political-themed soap opera, Donald Trump popped the drama bubble by offering her an ambassador job in Greece. Guilfoyle happily accepted the new role, which will eventually require her relocate to the scenic country. In March 2025, Guilfoyle shared her excitement about her new adventure. "This is the honor and privilege of a lifetime to serve this country, and to serve a country that I love so much, that's so near and dear to my heart with Greece..." she said on Greek Independence Day. "Today, we celebrate our and cherish our rich history and our enduring bond," she continued.
Although Guilfoyle will probably be endlessly busy with her new role, she'll also have time to check out Greece's social scene. According to the Daily Mail, it's actually an unofficial perk of the job. "There's a well-established Athens social scene and she will be expected to participate in it fully and to entertain regularly," shared former US Ambassador to Greece Thomas Miller. However, each party opportunity will also be a chance for Guilfoyle to embarrass herself should things get out of hand. "You've got to be careful. Everyone wants to be your friend, but she has to beware..." he added. "There will be people out there to see if she's just there because of her connections and her pouting lips."