Kimberly Guilfoyle's Itty Bitty Pink Dress Suggests She's Back In Her Party Era

Kimberly Guilfoyle's new pink mini-dress suggests she's back in her party era. With Donald Trump Jr. settled into his new relationship with his lavish girlfriend Bettina Anderson, Guilfoyle has nothing but time to devote to social activities, like the parties she's been known to frequent. On April 7, Nicholas Perricone uploaded an Instagram photo of himself and Guilfoyle at the Impact Wealth Magazine cover party. Holding a copy of Perricone's book, "The Beauty Molecule," Guilfoyle sported an itty bitty, ballerina pink dress that featured matching beaded detailing along her sleeves and her neckline.

Guilfoyle has undergone a dramatic transformation over the years, and her wardrobe has continued to evolve with each new phase of her life. As for this pink number, it's perfectly suited for a new era of partying — not that she ever really left it behind. The word on the street is that Guilfoyle's party girl ways reportedly contributed to her failed engagement to Don Jr. If true, then there's truly nothing stopping her from embracing the social scene again. In fact, she has already technically started. In April, Guilfoyle wore an equally attention-grabbing mini-dress, this time in gold, in photos from her birthday bash, which included an appearance from her son, Ronan Anthony Villency.

Fortunately, Guilfoyle's new ambassadorship in Greece won't slow down her partying game at all — although that might not necessarily be a good thing.