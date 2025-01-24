Unfiltered Photo Of Kimberly Guilfoyle Exposes How Bad Her Cosmetic Work Really Is

Everyone needs a reminder that it's ok to politely say no, and Kimberly Guilfoyle should have exercised her right to do so after what appeared to be a candid photo hit the internet that showed off her face in a very unflattering light. Hair stylist April Burkes posted a photo-packed carousel on Instagram of her time in Washington D.C. at the inauguration of Donald Trump. However, tucked at the end of over a dozen photos that included pics of the inauguration programs, a headshot of JD Vance, and evidence of delightful table snacks — is an outdoor selfie with Guilfoyle that made the former fiancé of Donald Trump Jr. look like Burkes happened upon a wax statue of her likeness in a park.

According to its Instagram page, Burkes is the owner of Skyline Hair Studio in North Carolina, and while it's unclear exactly why she was invited to the inauguration, she did caption the post that included Guilfoyle by saying, "Had us a fun lil girls trip." Given the context of the other pictures, it doesn't feel like Burkes knows Guilfoyle and instead simply happened to walk by her and ask for a photo. Now we know Guilfoyle loves to be the center of attention, but now we're wondering if she's seen the pic of her overly-plumped features and is wishing that Burke and her gal pals had stayed home.