Unfiltered Photo Of Kimberly Guilfoyle Exposes How Bad Her Cosmetic Work Really Is
Everyone needs a reminder that it's ok to politely say no, and Kimberly Guilfoyle should have exercised her right to do so after what appeared to be a candid photo hit the internet that showed off her face in a very unflattering light. Hair stylist April Burkes posted a photo-packed carousel on Instagram of her time in Washington D.C. at the inauguration of Donald Trump. However, tucked at the end of over a dozen photos that included pics of the inauguration programs, a headshot of JD Vance, and evidence of delightful table snacks — is an outdoor selfie with Guilfoyle that made the former fiancé of Donald Trump Jr. look like Burkes happened upon a wax statue of her likeness in a park.
According to its Instagram page, Burkes is the owner of Skyline Hair Studio in North Carolina, and while it's unclear exactly why she was invited to the inauguration, she did caption the post that included Guilfoyle by saying, "Had us a fun lil girls trip." Given the context of the other pictures, it doesn't feel like Burkes knows Guilfoyle and instead simply happened to walk by her and ask for a photo. Now we know Guilfoyle loves to be the center of attention, but now we're wondering if she's seen the pic of her overly-plumped features and is wishing that Burke and her gal pals had stayed home.
Guilfoyle has a long list of embarrassing looks
In a way, April Burkes caught Kimberly Guilfoyle at her most natural. The new Ambassador to Greece has a long history of fashion faux pas and it just doesn't seem like Kimmy to not give a visitor to Washington D.C. some kind of eye-popping visual to bring home with them. The pictures don't show her entire outfit, but we do know that Guilfoyle has been shortening the length of her dress to possibly catch Donald Trump Jr.'s wandering eyes — even if he's clearly busy with his stunningly younger new beau.
As for cosmetic work, Guilfoyle has been dodging plastic surgery rumors for years, with chatter ramping up as she entered the media spotlight when she began dating Donald Trump Jr. It also doesn't help that she often seems to cake on the makeup to offset the work she's had done, always adding to a list of embarrassing makeup moments that have gradually become the norm instead of outliers. Burke's unfiltered photo actually didn't show Guilfoyle drowning in foundation, but the lack of any digital filter and the light makeup job did wonders to show off how bad her cosmetic work really is. Still, if there's one thing we can always rely on, it's Guilfoyle's thick painted-on eyebrows, and they are on full display. So it's good to know some things never change.