5 Times Kimberly Guilfoyle's Unfiltered Face Was On Full Display
Kimberly Guilfoyle is the queen of filtering. Like a real-life "Benjamin Button," as she ages in years, she becomes younger in appearance. However, if Guilfoyle skips the use of Photoshop or posts any unfiltered photos, it's a whole new kettle of fish. For instance, Guilfoyle's unfiltered skin at an October 2024 Madison Square Garden rally was like night and day from reality to social media.
The former Fox News host has had a tough time lately. Guilfoyle's rise and fall in Trump land has been epic. She's gone from Donald Trump Jr.'s MAGA babe fiancé to ex-fiancé and (yet to be Senate confirmed) ambassador to Greece. Still, Guilfoyle being Guilfoyle, she's bound to make the most of it. We can rest assured that, overseas or not, Guilfoyle will be busting out with the inappropriate outfits we know and love so well — even if Donald Trump reportedly doesn't.
Talking of the Trumps, the family seemingly snubbed Guilfoyle on her 56th birthday, which was a pretty low blow given her unwavering loyalty and dedication to the supreme leader and screaming her support of The Donald at every opportunity. Meanwhile, perhaps, we will see a more authentic, unfiltered Guilfoyle once she's in the Hellenic Republic. Okay, okay, in reality, it's highly unlikely, so in the meantime let's check out some pics where she has been captured on camera au naturel — well, at least more than usual.
Guilfoyle's Grecian party pic
Kimberly Guilfoyle has never met a thick, cakey foundation, pink blusher, and smoky dark eyeliner and shadow that she doesn't love. Or, it seems that way at least. Obviously as a former TV host — and even a model way back in the day — Guilfoyle has got her bright lights, camera-ready look down to a T.
Unfortunately, however, she appears to slap on the exact same amount of product and use an identical application technique when she's not on camera. That can make for some seriously dodgy looks. Not that the great unwashed public would know, because Guilfoyle's Instagram is packed full of photos that are so heavily filtered she manages to put even Justin Bieber to shame (in case you were wondering, Mayfair is his filter of choice and he's among the top five filtering offenders), according to Vice.
However, there were no filtering opportunities presented to Guilfoyle when she attended a Washington D.C. "Greek Celebrity Watches" event in January 2025. We are sure it was all about her ambassadorship duties and nothing to do with scoring some pricey freebies.
Guilfoyle's unfettered Inauguration snap
Myrka Dellanos is no stranger to Photoshop and filters herself. So, it was a rare occasion when she posted a photo of her and Kimberly Guilfoyle hanging out, seemingly digitally unaltered. That said, Guilfoyle's frozen forehead did indicate the use of some Botox.
"Very honored and blessed to be chosen to be part of the celebration of Hispanics worldwide for the historic Inauguration of President Donald Trump in Washington DC.," Dellanos captioned her pic of the two, grinning widely for the camera. "I assure you that with God's hand, anything can happen."
As per The Daily Mail, Guilfoyle bagged a seat at Donald's all-important inaugural rally at the Capital One Arena in D.C. on January 21. However, it must have been a humbling experience as Guilfoyle was forced to sit in the nosebleed seats, pretty much invisible in the crowd. By contrast, her "replacement" Bettina Anderson, was very much front and center of the festivities, dressed in a classic black and white houndstooth Dolce & Gabbana skirt suit. Proving her elevated position since becoming Donald Trump Jr.'s latest partner, Anderson was in a prime seat, directly behind Tiffany, Ivanka, and Lara Trump.
Guilfoyle's caked on makeup at CPAC
Kimberly Guilfoyle looked very pleased with herself when she was snapped looking over her shoulder, grinning widely for the cameras at the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in July 2024. In fairness, she had a lot to smile about. Her beloved boss Donald Trump had bravely survived an assassination attempt on his life, strolling into the arena to rapturous applause with what appeared to be a sanitary napkin stuck on his ear, to officially accept the Republican party's nomination as their presidential candidate.
Guilfoyle was also gearing up to wow the crowds again by delivering one of her famed firebrand impassioned speeches supporting Donald and his plan to make America great again. She still had her giant engagement ring from Donald Trump Jr. on full display, glimmering and sparkling from behind the pulpit as she gesticulated widely.
Still, it later transpired that Guilfoyle had been putting on a brave (unfortunately unfiltered) face amid upcoming heartbreak. According to numerous reports, #Donberly was pretty much done and dusted by July, and just two months later, an embarrassing set of pics surfaced showing Jr. cozying up to Palm Beach model and socialite Bettina Anderson. Adding to the indignity of it all, Anderson was seated directly behind Guilfoyle at the RNC event. That could be a very good explanation as to why Guilfoyle and Jr.'s public interactions were cringey.
In comparison, Kimberly's fiercely filtered face
If you're not one of the 1.6 million following Kimberly Guilfoyle's Instagram, you need to see the contrast between the filtered and unfiltered. Because, well .... Guilfoyle's filtered pics often make her look like "Catwoman" socialite Jocelyn Wilderstein (Google her, kids) with porcelain skin smoother than a baby's bottom, no open pores, bumps, or lines — and all, of course — in extra soft focus.
Prime example: the photo Guilfoyle posted with her son, Ronan Villency, in October 2022. "Happy 16th birthday Ronan! LOVE YOU," she captioned the pic of her son driving as she took selfies. Villency is giving some serious side-eye, perhaps concerned about how the filtered pic would turn out.
Guilfoyle went heavy with the filtering, resulting in her nose and smile lines virtually disappearing as they merged into her ludicrously glassy visage. Then, there are the eyes. They're relatively free of Guilfoyle's usual Elvira-style black makeup but, instead, they're considerably narrowed and slanted to resemble a Persian cat. Meanwhile, it seems even Villency was subject to some tweaking — either that or he'd borrowed some of Donald Trump's bronzer — as he was a mysterious shade of orange. "Sweet Jesus that's a lot of plastic surgery work," one follower commented. "DUDE YOUR FILTER LOL," another laughed. "You been playing around on facetoon again," a third wrote.