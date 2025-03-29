5 Times Kimberly Guilfoyle's Unfiltered Face Was On Full Display

Kimberly Guilfoyle is the queen of filtering. Like a real-life "Benjamin Button," as she ages in years, she becomes younger in appearance. However, if Guilfoyle skips the use of Photoshop or posts any unfiltered photos, it's a whole new kettle of fish. For instance, Guilfoyle's unfiltered skin at an October 2024 Madison Square Garden rally was like night and day from reality to social media.

The former Fox News host has had a tough time lately. Guilfoyle's rise and fall in Trump land has been epic. She's gone from Donald Trump Jr.'s MAGA babe fiancé to ex-fiancé and (yet to be Senate confirmed) ambassador to Greece. Still, Guilfoyle being Guilfoyle, she's bound to make the most of it. We can rest assured that, overseas or not, Guilfoyle will be busting out with the inappropriate outfits we know and love so well — even if Donald Trump reportedly doesn't.

Talking of the Trumps, the family seemingly snubbed Guilfoyle on her 56th birthday, which was a pretty low blow given her unwavering loyalty and dedication to the supreme leader and screaming her support of The Donald at every opportunity. Meanwhile, perhaps, we will see a more authentic, unfiltered Guilfoyle once she's in the Hellenic Republic. Okay, okay, in reality, it's highly unlikely, so in the meantime let's check out some pics where she has been captured on camera au naturel — well, at least more than usual.