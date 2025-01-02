Tragic Details About 'Catwoman' Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein

Every face tells a story and Jocelyn Wildenstein, who died at age 84, was infamously well-known for hers. Notorious for perhaps the most stunning plastic surgery transformation of all time, the Swiss-born woman was given the nickname "Catwoman" because of the similarities between her ever-evolving features that seemed to mimic a cat, herself owning a pet lynx and telling Vanity Fair in 1998, saying that, "The lynx has perfect eyes." Paris Match first reported her death, which was the result of a pulmonary embolism that occurred while she was taking a nap in a Parisian palace.

But outside of Jocelyn's eye-grabbing cosmetic surgeries, she lived a storied life as a socialite who managed to grab headlines not just for every head-turning new procedure that she had done but for all the ways that she was able to afford them. After eloping with billionaire Alec Wildenstein in 1977 and subsequently divorcing him in 1998, she landed a massive settlement that she lived lavishly off of for years. According to The Times, she once spent 10 million on jewelry, had a $60 thousand a year telephone bill, and an annual spending of roughly one million dollars, with a little over half of that spent on food and wine. From Vanity Fair's reported rumors that she once worked for famous Parisian bordello owner Madame Claude to her long-abiding love of Africa, with all of its wildlife and safaris, Jocelyn was a larger-than-life figure. But behind all of the glitz and glamour, those cat-like eyes also tell a story of tragedy.