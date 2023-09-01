All The Plastic Surgery The Kardashian-Jenner Family Has Admitted To Getting

Plastic surgery has always been a taboo subject. It's often considered shameful to purchase new features. Celebrities are often put under the cosmetic microscope, with fans constantly sleuthing to find out who's gotten what work done. Some have been open about their modifications, like Cardi B rapping about having a fake butt, while some have been tight-lipped and even going as far as to lie and come clean later. The Kardashian-Jenners, also known as the Kardashians or the Karjenners, are culprits of both.

The Kardashians rose to popularity during their television show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," a program that changed reality television and the very definition of fame. Their "famous for being famous" image was heavily influenced by their familial quest for the perfect physical appearance. The family's obsession with modifying their bodies with extreme dieting, photoshopping, and, of course, surgery and fillers, are all practices that helped promote a beauty standard for curvaceous hourglass shapes that were previously only seen on women of color. Time Magazine reported a rise in breast and butt augmentations and lip fillers due to the family's influence.

But they stayed coy and quiet about their surgeries, which added to the family's appeal. Only recently have most of the sisters admitted to purchasing alterations. And some of them are even getting new procedures to reverse years of body modifications. But overall, there still remains a mysticism that begs the question: What exactly have the Karjenners gotten done?