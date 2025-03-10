Kimberly Guilfoyle Snubbed By The Trumps On Her 56th Birthday (& It Speaks Volumes)
There have been several signs of Kimberly Guilfoyle's fall in Trump Land, as she doesn't seem to be favored by the family after her and Donald Trump Jr. split up. Guilfoyle celebrated her birthday on March 9, and that entailed spamming her Instagram Stories with reposts from people sending birthday wishes. Among the uploads was a video of the former Fox News anchor surrounded by friends as a giant cake with "KG" on the top was brought out with large sparklers. Barron Trump's friend Bo Loudon was one of the people who took part in the celebration; he posted a video of the party to X, formerly Twitter, and reposted it to Instagram. "A large crowd just wished the iconic Kimberly Guilfoyle a Happy Birthday at an electric Birthday Party with beautiful singing," Loudon wrote alongside a clip of her posing next to her cake.
Even though some people affiliated with the Trump family, such as Loudon, took time to send birthday wishes, none of the actual Trumps posted about Guilfoyle turning 56 years old. Not only did the Trump clan snub her, but this came only a couple of months after Guilfoyle posted on Instagram for Don Jr.'s birthday. Just weeks after their breakup became public knowledge, Guilfoyle shared a photo collage with her ex-fiancé on her Instagram Stories with "Happy Birthday Don Jr" written on the post. Prior to that, Junior had kind words for his ex. "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," he told Page Six in December. Apparently, those were empty words, as he didn't care enough to reciprocate the birthday wishes. Reports also surfaced pointing to Guilfoyle not giving up on the Trump family.
Kimberly Guilfoyle kept her eyes on Donald Trump Jr. following their split
Their breakup was publicly announced in December 2024, but a source said that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. had split up much earlier, opting to keep it hush-hush during Donald Trump's presidential campaign. "Don and Kimberly broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September," the insider told Us Weekly soon after the split became public when Don Jr. was photographed packing on the PDA with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.
According to another source, Guilfoyle was not ready to let her ex's new romance dissuade her from being part of his life. "[Guilfoyle] has every intention of maintaining a relationship with [Donald Trump Jr.]," an insider told Page Six in January. "Kimberly and Don have known each other for years and have a lot of history together so she feels like they'll always have a connection." This info came to light after Guilfoyle attended inauguration festivities for Donald's presidency, which led to her being at some of the same events as Donnie and Anderson.
Reportedly, the Rumble media member was able to avoid any friction at the inauguration balls. "Kim saw Don with Bettina and it was all civil. No negativity," an insider told People in January. Guilfoyle may have avoided making a scene, but she was very aware that Don Jr. was in the room with his new model girlfriend. "Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out," the source said. Perhaps Guilfoyle was hoping to keep the lines of communication open with her ex, but judging by the birthday snub, Don Jr. and his family are not too upset to see her move to Greece.