Kimberly Guilfoyle Snubbed By The Trumps On Her 56th Birthday (& It Speaks Volumes)

Their breakup was publicly announced in December 2024, but a source said that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. had split up much earlier, opting to keep it hush-hush during Donald Trump's presidential campaign. "Don and Kimberly broke up before the election and started to divide assets around the end of September," the insider told Us Weekly soon after the split became public when Don Jr. was photographed packing on the PDA with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson.

According to another source, Guilfoyle was not ready to let her ex's new romance dissuade her from being part of his life. "[Guilfoyle] has every intention of maintaining a relationship with [Donald Trump Jr.]," an insider told Page Six in January. "Kimberly and Don have known each other for years and have a lot of history together so she feels like they'll always have a connection." This info came to light after Guilfoyle attended inauguration festivities for Donald's presidency, which led to her being at some of the same events as Donnie and Anderson.

Reportedly, the Rumble media member was able to avoid any friction at the inauguration balls. "Kim saw Don with Bettina and it was all civil. No negativity," an insider told People in January. Guilfoyle may have avoided making a scene, but she was very aware that Don Jr. was in the room with his new model girlfriend. "Kim is still very fond of Don, and kept a watchful eye out," the source said. Perhaps Guilfoyle was hoping to keep the lines of communication open with her ex, but judging by the birthday snub, Don Jr. and his family are not too upset to see her move to Greece.