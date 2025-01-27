All The Obvious Signs Kimberly Guilfoyle And Don Jr. Were Over Months Ago

Long before their breakup was made public, there were multiple moments that predicted that Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. would split. Their relationship came to a public end in December 2024 when photographs showed Trump holding hands with his new girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. Days later, the couple made it official that they had parted ways. "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," Junior told Page Six at the time. The pair did appear to be on amicable terms, and perhaps that was due to them ending their engagement behind closed doors much earlier. "Don Jr. has been dating Bettina for about six months," an insider told People after the snaps of Trump and Anderson were published. Apparently, Trump and Guilfoyle had an unspoken arrangement. "For the most part Kim has looked the other way because she loves the power and lifestyle," the source added.

Hindsight makes the signs that Guilfoyle and Trump's relationship wouldn't last much more evident. Take Trump's Instagram posts about Guilfoyle, for example. In March 2019, which was fairly early in their relationship, he made a gushing post for his then-girlfriend's birthday. "Thanks for everything you do and I look forward to celebrating many more of these with you," he wrote. Compare that to the birthday message Trump shared for Guilfoyle four years later. "Happy birthday to the best broad ever @kimberlyguilfoyle," he wrote in March 2023 while adding that it was an "inside joke" between them. There was an obvious disconnect, as that same year Guilfoyle made a heartfelt post for Trump's birthday. As their engagement came to an end, other Instagram posts tipped off followers that the two would not be tying the knot anytime soon.