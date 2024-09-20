All The Signs Kimberly Guilfoyle & Don Jr.'s Relationship Won't Last

At first glance, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. appear to be a match made in MAGA heaven. However, you don't have to scratch too far beneath the surface to find signs that they very likely won't reach the romantic finishing line. In fact, it appears that the writing is already on the wall for the couple.

Don Jr.'s usually flashy fiancée has been uncharacteristically quiet since her rabble-rousing July 2024 Republican National Convention speech, further fueling the speculation that something is rotten in the state of #Donberly. Because let's face it: When Guilfoyle starts swerving social media, you know something just has to be wrong. There has been a distinct lack of love-struck PDA pics of Guilfoyle and Don Jr., and although she's been on serious damage control, quite frankly, at this point, Guilfoyle's desperate attempts to squash the Don Jr. split rumors are more embarrassing than convincing at this point.

As evidence mounts that love's middle-aged GOP dream is on the outs, it seems that no amount of cringey PDA moments between Guilfoyle and Don Jr. will save the sinking ship now. From getting cozy with a Palm Beach socialite to their never-ending engagement to Donald Trump and co's disapproval, we're examining the ever-increasing signs that Guilfoyle and Don Jr.'s relationship won't last.