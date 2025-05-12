Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tasteless Plunging Lace Dress Is Downright Painful

Kimberly Guilfoyle wore another tasteless dress while attending an event with other national ambassadors. It was a Cinco de Mayo celebration, and Guilfoyle uploaded an Instagram carousel on May 10 featuring photos of her look: a tight-fitting red dress with a flowery black lace overlay. The hemline was longer than the former "The Five" host's typical mini dresses, but the top of the lacy number had a sweetheart neckline and clung uncomfortably tight to her chest while accentuating her assets. She finished the outfit with a black blazer, which was draped over her shoulders, and a pair of matching black high heels. Plus, Guilfoyle had her trademark hair extensions in, so long waves flowed down the front of her dress.

The first few slides of her post showed Guilfoyle in group shots, where her low-cut red dress looked out of place compared to how conservatively other women at the function had dressed. Perhaps Guilfoyle realized how much her spicy dress stood out and decided to grab the black jacket at the last moment to add some modesty to her wardrobe and cover some skin.

Days earlier, Guilfoyle's face filler seemed to be melting in an Instagram snap from another Cinco de Mayo party, which was held at the White House. For that Cinco de Mayo event, Guilfoyle opted for a surprisingly tasteful cream-colored dress that had a scooped neckline, but did not have her curves on display. The dress was fine, but Guilfoyle's face looked different; she seemingly had less face filler than usual, with both her lips and cheeks appearing less plump. On the heels of those Cinco de Mayo events, Guilfoyle took heat online for a revealing dress she wore on Mother's Day.

