Kimberly Guilfoyle's Tasteless Plunging Lace Dress Is Downright Painful
Kimberly Guilfoyle wore another tasteless dress while attending an event with other national ambassadors. It was a Cinco de Mayo celebration, and Guilfoyle uploaded an Instagram carousel on May 10 featuring photos of her look: a tight-fitting red dress with a flowery black lace overlay. The hemline was longer than the former "The Five" host's typical mini dresses, but the top of the lacy number had a sweetheart neckline and clung uncomfortably tight to her chest while accentuating her assets. She finished the outfit with a black blazer, which was draped over her shoulders, and a pair of matching black high heels. Plus, Guilfoyle had her trademark hair extensions in, so long waves flowed down the front of her dress.
The first few slides of her post showed Guilfoyle in group shots, where her low-cut red dress looked out of place compared to how conservatively other women at the function had dressed. Perhaps Guilfoyle realized how much her spicy dress stood out and decided to grab the black jacket at the last moment to add some modesty to her wardrobe and cover some skin.
Days earlier, Guilfoyle's face filler seemed to be melting in an Instagram snap from another Cinco de Mayo party, which was held at the White House. For that Cinco de Mayo event, Guilfoyle opted for a surprisingly tasteful cream-colored dress that had a scooped neckline, but did not have her curves on display. The dress was fine, but Guilfoyle's face looked different; she seemingly had less face filler than usual, with both her lips and cheeks appearing less plump. On the heels of those Cinco de Mayo events, Guilfoyle took heat online for a revealing dress she wore on Mother's Day.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's perplexing dress choice
To celebrate Mother's Day, Kimberly Guilfoyle posted an Instagram carousel that featured multiple shots alongside her son, Ronan Villency, over the years. She wore multiple skin-baring outfits in the upload, but it was her outfit in the first slide that had people buzzing. The Rumble media member sported a pink mini dress with an impossibly high hemline to show off her legs as she stood next to Villency in front of a Mother's Day display.
While Guilfoyle's pink number had a super tiny skirt, she tried to play it modestly up top with a white high collar and cap sleeves. Of course, Guilfoyle also had her long hair extensions in, and they almost reached her waist. Multiple followers were confused by the mother's dress choice. "Why is she all dressed up like a little girl???" one Instagram user asked. "I don't get the first Pic. A little strange," another added. One person shared a theory as to why Guilfoyle's outfits had been pushing the line. "I think she lost it since [she's no] longer in Trump family," they wrote.
When Guilfoyle wore a wildly inappropriate dress at a Mar-a-Lago charity event in March, she also got roasted. At the fundraiser, she posed with her son while wearing a black gown with a lace bodice and a plunging neckline that offered an eyeful of cleavage. The piece, which was designed by her friend and frequent fashion collaborator, Oscar Lopez, also had a matching frilly skirt. Lopez shared a video of Guilfoyle in the dress on his Instagram page, where detractors voiced their displeasure with her look. "Beautiful dress [if] it was just on another woman. It would be so much better worn," a follower commented.