Kimberly Guilfoyle Sports Wildly Inappropriate Dress At Mar-A-Lago Charity Event

Kimberly Guilfoyle has been letting the risque dresses fly since splitting from Donald Trump Jr. Even though it was reported Guilfoyle's inappropriate outfits were an issue with Trump, she has been unafraid to flaunt them after the two went their separate ways. On March 23, the former Fox News anchor posted/reposted snaps and videos from a charity event held at Mar-a-Lago to raise money for Furry Friends, a no-kill animal rescue organization based out of Jupiter, Florida. For the fundraiser, Guilfoyle rocked a cleavage-baring black dress with a lacy bodice and plunging neckline. To further accentuate her assets, she accessorized with a chunky Y-necklace with pendants that dangled down the front of her chest. The dress also featured a frilly black skirt and a belt adorned with a bow. Naturally, Guilfoyle sported her trademark lengthy hair extensions and heavy eye makeup to complete the look.

On her Instagram Stories, the political pundit reposted a snap of her posing alongside her designer friend Oscar Lopez, who color-coordinated with Guilfoyle in a black tux. There were also a few clips Guilfoyle reshared to her Instagram Stories that showed her speaking to the charity event crowd in her low-cut dress. Plus, Guilfoyle offered a full-bodied view of the outfit in a photo of her posing outside next to her son.

That event was not the first time she rocked a spicy outfit at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser. Guilfoyle wore a wildly inappropriate dress at Trump National Golf Course in November 2024, which was also a charity event for Furry Friends. On that day, she opted for a tight-fitting hot pink minidress that had a plunging neckline with diamanté lining. As mentioned, Guilfoyle continued to push the limits of decency into the next year.