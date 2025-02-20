Kimberly Guilfoyle Confuses Charity Event For The Club In Gaudy Mini-Dress

Kimberly Guilfoyle is ready to put herself back on the market following her split from Donald Trump Jr., but it seems she's mistaken the Old Bags Luncheon for a speed dating event. Actress Alana Stewart posted a carousel of photos to Instagram on February 20, 2025, and it's painfully obvious Guilfoyle didn't read the dress code before the event.

The photo Stewart posted with Guilfoyle appears juxtaposed against her photos with the other attendees of the events. Though the two women color-coordinated by rocking blush shades of pink, Guilfoyle's thigh-length dress appears out of place when considering them against the other women's pantsuits. The dress itself was lined with a chain-link overlay and silver trim, and she paired it with a pearl necklace and matching earrings, with a matching acrylic set to correlate with her pink theme.

Guilfoyle is no stranger to having her makeup, fashion, and even plastic surgery called into question, but the smoky eye and excessive skin exposure seem a little over-the-top for a charitable event.