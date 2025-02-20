Diamond Pro: Kimberly Guilfoyle Can Make Some Serious Cash Selling Don Jr. Engagement Ring

Kimberly Guilfoyle can always cash in on her engagement ring from Donald Trump Jr. if she's ever in a pinch.

Although there were several signs that predicted Guilfoyle's split from Don Jr., their broken engagement was finally confirmed in December 2024. Speaking to Page Six, Donald Trump's eldest son took the high road when speaking about Guilfoyle and her new job as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," he said, adding, "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she'll continue to play in my father's administration." He also condemned the criticism she's received online. "Anyone taking baseless and petty fake news cheap shots at her in the tabloids are just embarrassing themselves," he continued.

In addition to well wishes and a new cushy gig, Guilfoyle also got to keep the engagement ring that Don Jr. proposed with. It's the same ring that the Fox News alum flashed in her unofficial engagement announcement in January of 2022. Posing alongside Don Jr. while wearing a glittering rock on her ring finger, Guilfoyle alluded to their engagement in the post's caption. "Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr's birthday," she started on Instagram. "Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny, and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you." Judging by the photo, the massive ring looked quite expensive, but Nicki Swift reached out to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to get an expert's estimate of its potential resale value.