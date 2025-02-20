Diamond Pro: Kimberly Guilfoyle Can Make Some Serious Cash Selling Don Jr. Engagement Ring
Kimberly Guilfoyle can always cash in on her engagement ring from Donald Trump Jr. if she's ever in a pinch.
Although there were several signs that predicted Guilfoyle's split from Don Jr., their broken engagement was finally confirmed in December 2024. Speaking to Page Six, Donald Trump's eldest son took the high road when speaking about Guilfoyle and her new job as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece. "Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond," he said, adding, "I could not be more proud of her and the important role she'll continue to play in my father's administration." He also condemned the criticism she's received online. "Anyone taking baseless and petty fake news cheap shots at her in the tabloids are just embarrassing themselves," he continued.
In addition to well wishes and a new cushy gig, Guilfoyle also got to keep the engagement ring that Don Jr. proposed with. It's the same ring that the Fox News alum flashed in her unofficial engagement announcement in January of 2022. Posing alongside Don Jr. while wearing a glittering rock on her ring finger, Guilfoyle alluded to their engagement in the post's caption. "Tonight was extra special celebrating @donaldjtrumpjr's birthday," she started on Instagram. "Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny, and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you." Judging by the photo, the massive ring looked quite expensive, but Nicki Swift reached out to Mike Fried, CEO of The Diamond Pro, to get an expert's estimate of its potential resale value.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's engagement ring could yield her six figures
Mike Fried believes that Kimberly Guilfoyle's ring features "a 7 carat emerald cut diamond, flanked on either side by baguettes." Also? It probably cost Donald Trump Jr. an arm and a leg. "Depending on the quality of the diamond, it could have cost $250,000 originally," he continued. And while Guilfoyle could probably expect to get up to a six-figure payout should she decide to sell it, she likely won't reap the full amount. "Diamonds have a resale value that's significantly less than the initial price tag, usually reaping between 20%-60% of the original price (depending on various factors)," he explained, adding, "If Kimberly were to sell her ring, she could expect to get anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000."
Fortunately, Guilfoyle should have zero problem reselling her engagement ring if she ever decides to part with her bling. "Reselling a diamond ring isn't difficult, as there are many pawn shops, jewelry stores, and online wholesalers that buy diamond rings," said Fried. "We suggest selling to an online wholesaler for the best value." With that said, Fried noted that selling an engagement ring is a personal decision. "Some people hold onto it for sentimental reasons, while others want to sell it to gain closure of the relationship (and boost their bank account)," he said. Either way, it's clear that if Guilfoyle decides to get rid of the memento of their relationship, she'll be paid handsomely for it!
That said, Guilfoyle subtly implied she wasn't over Don Jr. by sporting said ring in January 2025, so it may be some time before she trades it in.